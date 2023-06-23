NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 this weekend. The 17th race of the season will kick off at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 25, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the Nashville Superspeedway boasts an oval track with a 1.33-mile-long of total track length. It opened in 2001 and features 14 degrees of banking at four turns.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Ally 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 6:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Ally 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Brennan Poole leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Brennan Poole - 36.350 Todd Gilliland - 34.000 Erik Jones - 31.300 Chase Briscoe - 29.400 Ty Dillon - 28.100 Austin Cindric - 25.300 Tyler Reddick - 22.550 Daniel Suarez - 21.200 Ryan Blaney - 18.950 Justin Haley - 18.700 Alex Bowman - 16.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.000 Michael McDowell - 12.150 Kyle Larson - 11.100 Kevin Harvick - 10.700 Ross Chastain - 8.950 Chris Buescher - 7.800 Kyle Busch - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 34.800 JJ Yeley - 33.950 Josh Bilicki - 29.400 Harrison Burton - 28.600 Aric Almirola - 27.650 Austin Dillon - 22.600 Denny Hamlin - 21.250 Bubba Wallace - 18.950 Corey LaJoie - 18.700 Ryan Preece - 18.400 Ty Gibbs - 16.700 Brad Keselowski - 12.950 AJ Allmendinger - 11.250 Chase Elliott - 10.750 William Byron - 10.550 Christopher Bell - 8.150 Joey Logano - 6.900 Martin Truex Jr - 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and PRN.

