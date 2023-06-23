NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 this weekend. The 17th race of the season will kick off at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 25, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the Nashville Superspeedway boasts an oval track with a 1.33-mile-long of total track length. It opened in 2001 and features 14 degrees of banking at four turns.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.
The Ally 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 6:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Ally 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Brennan Poole leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Brennan Poole - 36.350
- Todd Gilliland - 34.000
- Erik Jones - 31.300
- Chase Briscoe - 29.400
- Ty Dillon - 28.100
- Austin Cindric - 25.300
- Tyler Reddick - 22.550
- Daniel Suarez - 21.200
- Ryan Blaney - 18.950
- Justin Haley - 18.700
- Alex Bowman - 16.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.000
- Michael McDowell - 12.150
- Kyle Larson - 11.100
- Kevin Harvick - 10.700
- Ross Chastain - 8.950
- Chris Buescher - 7.800
- Kyle Busch - 4.450
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Noah Gragson - 34.800
- JJ Yeley - 33.950
- Josh Bilicki - 29.400
- Harrison Burton - 28.600
- Aric Almirola - 27.650
- Austin Dillon - 22.600
- Denny Hamlin - 21.250
- Bubba Wallace - 18.950
- Corey LaJoie - 18.700
- Ryan Preece - 18.400
- Ty Gibbs - 16.700
- Brad Keselowski - 12.950
- AJ Allmendinger - 11.250
- Chase Elliott - 10.750
- William Byron - 10.550
- Christopher Bell - 8.150
- Joey Logano - 6.900
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.450
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and PRN.