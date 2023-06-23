Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 this weekend. The 17th race of the season will kick off at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 25, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lebanon, Tennessee, the Nashville Superspeedway boasts an oval track with a 1.33-mile-long of total track length. It opened in 2001 and features 14 degrees of banking at four turns.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Ally 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 6:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Ally 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Brennan Poole leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Brennan Poole - 36.350
  2. Todd Gilliland - 34.000
  3. Erik Jones - 31.300
  4. Chase Briscoe - 29.400
  5. Ty Dillon - 28.100
  6. Austin Cindric - 25.300
  7. Tyler Reddick - 22.550
  8. Daniel Suarez - 21.200
  9. Ryan Blaney - 18.950
  10. Justin Haley - 18.700
  11. Alex Bowman - 16.850
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.000
  13. Michael McDowell - 12.150
  14. Kyle Larson - 11.100
  15. Kevin Harvick - 10.700
  16. Ross Chastain - 8.950
  17. Chris Buescher - 7.800
  18. Kyle Busch - 4.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 34.800
  2. JJ Yeley - 33.950
  3. Josh Bilicki - 29.400
  4. Harrison Burton - 28.600
  5. Aric Almirola - 27.650
  6. Austin Dillon - 22.600
  7. Denny Hamlin - 21.250
  8. Bubba Wallace - 18.950
  9. Corey LaJoie - 18.700
  10. Ryan Preece - 18.400
  11. Ty Gibbs - 16.700
  12. Brad Keselowski - 12.950
  13. AJ Allmendinger - 11.250
  14. Chase Elliott - 10.750
  15. William Byron - 10.550
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.150
  17. Joey Logano - 6.900
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and PRN.

