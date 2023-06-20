NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, this weekend after the off-week.

The Ally 400 is the 17th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (June 25) at the Nashville Superspeedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The event will be contested over 300 laps at the Nashville Superspeedway. It marks the third annual Cup race hosted by the 1.3-mile-long oval track in the history of the Cup Series.

NBC Sports @NBCSports



The WE ARE BACK!The #NASCAR season shifts to @NBC Sunday as the Cup Series heads to Nashville! WE ARE BACK! 🔥The #NASCAR season shifts to @NBC Sunday as the Cup Series heads to Nashville! https://t.co/3tU0LwnMW4

The Nashville Superspeedway consists of a total of four turns and 14 degrees of banking at each corner. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Ally 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for Cup race at Nashville. 15-Poole 51-Yeley 78-Bilicki … Gragson listed in 42; team has not yet announced an update on his status … Richard Boswell now crew chief for Briscoe. Danny Efland is listed as crew chief for Jones (as he was for Sonoma) b/c Elenz suspended. 36 entries for Cup race at Nashville. 15-Poole 51-Yeley 78-Bilicki … Gragson listed in 42; team has not yet announced an update on his status … Richard Boswell now crew chief for Briscoe. Danny Efland is listed as crew chief for Jones (as he was for Sonoma) b/c Elenz suspended. https://t.co/Ei0tz6DiEJ

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Tennessee. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Pole, #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Ally 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 35 minutes, and 15 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Ally 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 25 at 7:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes