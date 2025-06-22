Chase Elliott’s quip to Ryan Blaney’s broadcast message - “What an honor and a privilege to hear from you today”

Chase Elliott had a friendly banter with Ryan Blaney at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver said it was an “honor and a privilege” hearing Blaney as he led the NASCAR Xfinity Series field in a parade lap.
Elliott entered the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (Xfinity) in the #17 HMS Chevrolet. He started in the pole position alongside Brandon Jones after registering a top speed of 166.024 mph in the qualifying session.
During the parade lap, Ryan Blaney checked in to the #17 Chevrolet's radio, calling the driver by his government name, Clyde Elliott. In response, the 29-year-old Dawsonville native retorted wittily, saying (via Skid on X):
“Loud and clear. What an honor and a privilege to hear from you today.”
Blaney said he was looking forward not only to racing at the Tricky Triangle but also to talking to Elliott in Saturday's race broadcast. He then asked if Elliott could take the pole position all the way to the checkered flag, to which the Chevy pilot replied:
“I haven't had a pole in about 2.5 years, so that was really good and enjoyable. I thought we had a pretty bad HendrickCars Chevy on the race trim, I think. So, looking forward to it.”
Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have each won a championship. The #17 Chevrolet at Pocono was HMS' part-time Xfinity ride, which is shared by multiple drivers, including Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, and Corey Day.
Unfortunately, Elliott only managed a fourth-place finish after losing the lead due to contact with Justin Allgaier on lap 88 of 100. Connor Zilisch emerged victorious in the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet with Dale Earnhardt Jr. serving as an interim crew chief.
On Sunday, the two long-time friends will go head-to-head in a 37-car Cup field for 160 laps at Pocono Raceway. The Great American Getaway 400 will commence at 2:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
Chase Elliott featured in throwback post from Ryan Blaney's wedding
Before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series began, Chase Elliott attended Ryan Blaney's wedding in Aspen, Colorado. Some of his photos at the wedding resurfaced after Blaney's sister, Erin, shared a throwback post on Instagram last April.
Erin Blaney accompanied the post with a caption that read:
“Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤.”
Elliott can be seen as one of Ryan Blaney's groomsmen in the first and second slides. Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was also part of the groomsmen as Blaney wed his long-time partner, Gianna Tulio.
Other racecar drivers also graced the winter-themed wedding, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daniel Hemric, and Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric. Team Penske IndyCar Series drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were also present on Blaney's big day.
As things stand, Elliott ranks fourth in the points standings but hasn't won a race to secure a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Blaney already scored a win, which came from the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
