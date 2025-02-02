Chase Elliott seconds NASCAR rival Ryan Blaney’s idea of taking ‘The Clash’ international - “It’s a good opportunity to shake things down”

NASCAR has returned to the Bowman Gray Stadium after 54 years for the Cook Out Clash. However, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott feel it would be a good opportunity to host the pre-season race on an international stage.

Blaney and Elliott are NASCAR drivers who grew up climbing the racing ranks together. They have entered the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, a quarter-mile track where the two competed against each other in the K&M Pro Series East.

Ahead of the 2025 Cook Out Clash, Chase Elliott seconded Ryan Blaney's idea to go international for the pre-season race. Blaney told the media at the track:

"This is a perfect race that you have a chance to move it around and go to different parts of the country and maybe even outside of the USA to give a different part of an area and a fan base something to watch."

In his part, Hendrick Motorsports driver Elliott said:

"I kind of like Ryan’s (Blaney) thought of potentially getting outside of the United States."

"I like the idea of using it as a potential stepping stone to help grow the sport. And I almost feel like if we’re not going to do that, I’m not even sure that it’s totally necessary, you know, either. I do think it’s a good opportunity to shake things down and kind of get into the groove," Elliott added.

NASCAR has been moving the Clash to different tracks in recent years. The non-points-paying race was held at the Daytona International Speedway for the longest time. Over the past three years, the event was hosted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This year, NASCAR has brought the grid to Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina, with the Cook Out Clash scheduled for Sunday, February 2.

Ryan Blaney wants to win The Clash for bragging rights

NASCAR may have not raced at Bowman Gray Stadium for over five decades but Ryan Blaney is no stranger to the track. Blaney looks to win the Cook Out Clash to maintain the bragging rights earned back when he was still racing Bandolero cars as a kid.

When asked about the bragging rights if he wins the race, Blaney replied:

“Yeah, I mean, this is an exhibition race. It’s the Clash, but you still want to win it, and you want to win at neat places, historical places like this."

The Team Penske driver added:

"Those guys who won at the Coliseum, that’s a really historic place. You can say that I won at the Coliseum in L.A., and here it’s the same way. I think to be able to have that title would be pretty cool. And, like I said, it has home ties to me, so that’s another thing that I think would be special."

Ryan Blaney failed to advance to the Cook Out Clash lineup in the Heat Race 1. However, he could join the starting grid through the provisional spot if he is cleared of any discrepancies. The spot is rewarded to the driver with the most points in 2024 (Joey Logano qualified in the Heat Race 3).

