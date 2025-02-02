“You want to win at neat, historical places like this”: Ryan Blaney looks to maintain his bragging rights with ‘The Clash’ victory

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was recently featured in a media availability before The Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Blaney revealed his priorities for the historic race, highlighting he wants to maintain his bragging rights by winning.

Blaney competed at the Winston-Salem-based track in his teenage days and has several sentimental memories attached to the track. He drove a Bandolero car back then, and his family and friends used to watch him race on the track, making the experience special.

Reflecting upon Ryan Blaney's history on the track, the interviewer asked him:

"Would you still have bragging rights if you win tomorrow night?"

The Ohio native replied:

“Yeah, I mean, this is an exhibition race. It’s the Clash, but you still want to win it, and you want to win at neat places, historical places like this."

"Those guys who won at the Coliseum, that’s a really historic place. You can say that I won at the Coliseum in L.A., and here it’s the same way. I think to be able to have that title would be pretty cool. And, like I said, it has home ties to me, so that’s another thing that I think would be special," he added.

The Clash was held at The Coliseum in Los Angeles for three seasons before NASCAR announced its return to the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after 54 years. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (2024), his teammate Martin Truex Jr. (2023), and Team Penske driver Joey Logano (2022) won the races held at the Coliseum.

“It was cool to be a small part”: Ryan Blaney expressed his gratitude to the legendary NASCAR team’s landmark win

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney debuted in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the team at Ford's 75th season launch party. He competed for two seasons with WBR and secured his first Cup Series win in 2017 driving the #21 Ford.

The win marked a significant milestone for both Blaney and WBR. The 2017 Pocono 400 was the #21 Ford driver's first win and 99th for the team in the series. The team completed 100 wins in the last season after Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway.

In an X post shared by Racing America, Ryan Blaney reflected upon his journey with his former team Wood Brothers Racing and said:

"It was unfortunate we couldn't get 100 together, but I was so happy to see 100 last year. And like I said, it was cool to be a small part of the history of the Wood brothers."

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver will enter the seventh season with Team Penske. Additionally, Blaney has parked his ride in the victory lane several times, securing 13 wins in the Cup Series, including the 2023 title.

