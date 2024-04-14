Chase Elliott shares why he's “disappointed with the result” of Texas Track alterations

Ahead of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the layout of Texas and its racing experience since its renovation in 2016. He expressed disappointment with the changes made to the Texas Motor Speedway.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch's Stephen Stumpf, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion recalled the track’s former glory, praising its versatility and admitting that it was one of his favorite racing tracks.

The changes were made due to rain-related issues, but that led to a reduced racing experience, leaving Larson and many fans unhappy. Speaking about Texas Motor Speedway and how he views the current layout of Texas, Chase Elliott said:

“We had a great track here, honestly. I mean, I thought we had a phenomenal track. It was one of my favorite places to come. I mean, heck, you could run all over this place, you know. And it just blew me away when they did what they did. I was just shocked, you know, that they did that. You know, I was disappointed with the result, for sure, from what we had.”

“It came from, ultimately, rain delays and not being able to get the track dry. You know, that sucks. I get that, but I don't know. I would rather have rain delay, and I think the fans would, too. I won't speak for them, but I'm a fan as well. I would rather wait out of a weeping racetrack than I had work with or watch what we have now.”

Chase Elliott has had a good record at the Texas Motor Speedway, including three top-5s and seven top-10s, with an average finish of 13.1 in 15 starts. His best finish of P3 at the track came in 2016.

How Chase Elliott has performed this season so far

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has had a topsy-turvy season. He earned two top-5s and three top-10s with an average finish of 11.5 in eight starts.

He secured back-to-back top-five finishes in the previous two races at the Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway respectively. He stands sixth in the Cup Series points table with 258 points.

Chase Elliott has been winless since Talladega’s fall race in 2022. Heading to Texas, Elliott has momentum and will look to end his 42-race long drought.

Catch Chase Elliott in action on Sunday at the 1.5-mile-long track. The race is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

