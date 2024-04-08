NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first driver to win three races in 2024 after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7.

In a race that then went into overtime, Byron survived the overtime finish and held off Chase Elliott to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

After the third win of the season, Byron gained 46 points and moved from seventh to fourth place in the points table with 261 points, three wins, and three top-fives.

After finishing P2 at Martinsville, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 53 points and has a 14-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 309 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a good outing and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 32 points and is fifth on the points table with 261 points.

Expand Tweet

With a P11 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin gained 40 points and moved to third place in the points table with 292 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Cook Out 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out 400:

Kyle Larson - 309 Martin Truex Jr. - 295 Denny Hamlin - 292 William Byron - 261 Ryan Blaney - 261 Chase Elliott - 258 Ty Gibbs - 254 Ross Chastain - 232 Tyler Reddick - 229 Alex Bowman - 227 Christopher Bell - 221 Bubba Wallace - 216 Chris Buescher - 207 Joey Logano - 191 Kyle Busch - 189 Chase Briscoe - 188 Daniel Suarez - 178 Brad Keselowski - 176 John Hunter Nemechek - 157 Erik Jones - 154 Austin Cindric - 147 Michael McDowell - 146 Josh Berry # - 129 Todd Gilliland - 126 Carson Hocevar # - 125 Ryan Preece - 112 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 110 Corey LaJoie - 105 Noah Gragson - 101 Daniel Hemric - 95 Austin Dillon - 93 Justin Haley - 85 Kaz Grala # - 82 Harrison Burton - 72 Zane Smith # - 67 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 9 Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Poll : Will Kyle Larson maintain the top position in the points table in the upcoming races? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion