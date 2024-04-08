NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first driver to win three races in 2024 after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7.
In a race that then went into overtime, Byron survived the overtime finish and held off Chase Elliott to cross the finish line in P1.
After the third win of the season, Byron gained 46 points and moved from seventh to fourth place in the points table with 261 points, three wins, and three top-fives.
After finishing P2 at Martinsville, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 53 points and has a 14-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 309 points.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a good outing and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 32 points and is fifth on the points table with 261 points.
With a P11 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin gained 40 points and moved to third place in the points table with 292 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Cook Out 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out 400:
- Kyle Larson - 309
- Martin Truex Jr. - 295
- Denny Hamlin - 292
- William Byron - 261
- Ryan Blaney - 261
- Chase Elliott - 258
- Ty Gibbs - 254
- Ross Chastain - 232
- Tyler Reddick - 229
- Alex Bowman - 227
- Christopher Bell - 221
- Bubba Wallace - 216
- Chris Buescher - 207
- Joey Logano - 191
- Kyle Busch - 189
- Chase Briscoe - 188
- Daniel Suarez - 178
- Brad Keselowski - 176
- John Hunter Nemechek - 157
- Erik Jones - 154
- Austin Cindric - 147
- Michael McDowell - 146
- Josh Berry # - 129
- Todd Gilliland - 126
- Carson Hocevar # - 125
- Ryan Preece - 112
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 110
- Corey LaJoie - 105
- Noah Gragson - 101
- Daniel Hemric - 95
- Austin Dillon - 93
- Justin Haley - 85
- Kaz Grala # - 82
- Harrison Burton - 72
- Zane Smith # - 67
- David Ragan - 17
- Derek Kraus - 11
- Jimmie Johnson - 9
- Kamui Kobayashi - 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Poll : Will Kyle Larson maintain the top position in the points table in the upcoming races?
Yes
No
0 votes