NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2024 08:24 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Eight races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first driver to win three races in 2024 after winning the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 7.

In a race that then went into overtime, Byron survived the overtime finish and held off Chase Elliott to cross the finish line in P1.

After the third win of the season, Byron gained 46 points and moved from seventh to fourth place in the points table with 261 points, three wins, and three top-fives.

After finishing P2 at Martinsville, Kyle Larson gained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 53 points and has a 14-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 309 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, had a good outing and finished fifth. With a P5 finish, he gained 32 points and is fifth on the points table with 261 points.

With a P11 finish, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin gained 40 points and moved to third place in the points table with 292 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Cook Out 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Cook Out 400:

  1. Kyle Larson - 309
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 295
  3. Denny Hamlin - 292
  4. William Byron - 261
  5. Ryan Blaney - 261
  6. Chase Elliott - 258
  7. Ty Gibbs - 254
  8. Ross Chastain - 232
  9. Tyler Reddick - 229
  10. Alex Bowman - 227
  11. Christopher Bell - 221
  12. Bubba Wallace - 216
  13. Chris Buescher - 207
  14. Joey Logano - 191
  15. Kyle Busch - 189
  16. Chase Briscoe - 188
  17. Daniel Suarez - 178
  18. Brad Keselowski - 176
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 157
  20. Erik Jones - 154
  21. Austin Cindric - 147
  22. Michael McDowell - 146
  23. Josh Berry # - 129
  24. Todd Gilliland - 126
  25. Carson Hocevar # - 125
  26. Ryan Preece - 112
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 110
  28. Corey LaJoie - 105
  29. Noah Gragson - 101
  30. Daniel Hemric - 95
  31. Austin Dillon - 93
  32. Justin Haley - 85
  33. Kaz Grala # - 82
  34. Harrison Burton - 72
  35. Zane Smith # - 67
  36. David Ragan - 17
  37. Derek Kraus - 11
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 9
  39. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

