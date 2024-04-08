Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

The 2024 Cook Out 400 is done and dusted. The eighth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 52 minutes, and seven seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with 37 entries.

Sunday’s 2024 Cook Out 400 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in NASCAR overtime at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track.

When the drivers ahead of Byron made pit stops, he worked his way forward, passing Daniel Suarez for the lead on lap 327. Byron led the next 86 laps and was heading towards an uneventful win with two laps to go when John Hunter Nemechek’s #42 car suffered a brake failure. The wreck brought a caution and sent the race into overtime.

On the restart, William Byron passed his teammate Chase Elliott for the lead and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.550 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second at Martinsville and his 13th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, pole-sitter Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10 in the Cook Out 400.

2024 Cook Out 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #41 - Ryan Preece #14 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #10 - Noah Gragson #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suárez #2 - Austin Cindric #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Josh Berry (R) #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Josh Williams (i) #31 - Daniel Hemric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - Justin Haley #71 - Zane Smith (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #66 - David Starr

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the season on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

