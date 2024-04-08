  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Cook Out 400
  • Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2024 07:58 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

The 2024 Cook Out 400 is done and dusted. The eighth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 52 minutes, and seven seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with 37 entries.

Sunday’s 2024 Cook Out 400 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, clinched his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in NASCAR overtime at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track.

When the drivers ahead of Byron made pit stops, he worked his way forward, passing Daniel Suarez for the lead on lap 327. Byron led the next 86 laps and was heading towards an uneventful win with two laps to go when John Hunter Nemechek’s #42 car suffered a brake failure. The wreck brought a caution and sent the race into overtime.

On the restart, William Byron passed his teammate Chase Elliott for the lead and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.550 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second at Martinsville and his 13th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, pole-sitter Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10 in the Cook Out 400.

2024 Cook Out 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #41 - Ryan Preece
  10. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  14. #1 - Ross Chastain
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  20. #10 - Noah Gragson
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #2 - Austin Cindric
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  26. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  27. #16 - Josh Williams (i)
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #51 - Justin Haley
  31. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #21 - Harrison Burton
  34. #3 - Austin Dillon
  35. #20 - Christopher Bell
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #66 - David Starr

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the season on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Poll : Will William Byron win the NASCAR Cup title this season?

Yes, definietly

No, I don't think so

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?