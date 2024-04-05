NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for another thriller, the Cook Out 400.

The eighth race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 75th time at Martinsville Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile short track.

Live action of the Cook Out 400 can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the Cook Out 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Virginia boasts a prize pool of $7,669,028, while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,507,074 and $746,572, respectively.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at Martinsville across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Martinsville. All payouts, all positions including contribution to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc. ... and for Cup, payouts to each charter team for participating and historical performance payouts: Cup: $7,669,028 Xfinity: $1,507,074 Truck: $746,572”

Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway?

According to Pockrass, the winner of the Cup race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Cook Out 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,669,028, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 4:35 pm ET and qualifying at 5:20 pm ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the eighth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Cook Out 400 winners

1950-Curtis Turner 1951-Curtis Turner 1952-Dick Rathmann 1953-Lee Petty 1954-Jim Paschal 1955-Tim Flock 1956-Buck Baker 1957-Buck Baker 1958-Bob Welborn 1959-Lee Petty 1960-Richard Petty 1961*-Fred Lorenzen -Junior Johnson 1962-Richard Petty 1963-Richard Petty 1964-Fred Lorenzen 1965-Fred Lorenzen 1966-Jim Paschal 1967-Richard Petty 1968-Cale Yarborough 1969-Richard Petty 1970-Bobby Isaac 1971-Richard Petty 1972-Richard Petty 1973-David Pearson 1974-Cale Yarborough 1975-Richard Petty 1976-Darrell Waltrip 1977-Cale Yarborough 1978-Darrell Waltrip 1979-Richard Petty 1980-Darrell Waltrip 1981-Morgan Shepherd 1982-Harry Gant 1983-Darrell Waltrip 1984-Geoffrey Bodine 1985-Harry Gant 1986-Ricky Rudd 1987-Dale Earnhardt 1988-Dale Earnhardt 1989-Darrell Waltrip 1990-Geoffrey Bodine 1991-Dale Earnhardt 1992-Mark Martin 1993-Rusty Wallace 1994-Rusty Wallace 1995-Rusty Wallace 1996-Rusty Wallace 1997-Jeff Gordon 1998-Bobby Hamilton 1999-John Andretti 2000-Mark Martin 2001-Dale Jarrett 2002-Bobby Labonte 2003-Jeff Gordon 2004-Rusty Wallace 2005-Jeff Gordon 2006-Tony Stewart 2007-Jimmie Johnson 2008-Denny Hamlin 2009-Jimmie Johnson 2010-Denny Hamlin 2011-Kevin Harvick 2012-Ryan Newman 2013-Jimmie Johnson 2014-Kurt Busch 2015-Denny Hamlin 2016-Kyle Busch 2017-Brad Keselowski 2018-Clint Bowyer 2019-Brad Keselowski 2020: Martin Truex Jr. 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022*-William Byron 2023-Kyle Larson

