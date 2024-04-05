NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for another thriller, the Cook Out 400.
The eighth race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 75th time at Martinsville Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile short track.
Live action of the Cook Out 400 can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET.
What is the Cook Out 400 prize money for 2024?
All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Virginia boasts a prize pool of $7,669,028, while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,507,074 and $746,572, respectively.
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at Martinsville across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:
“Purses for Martinsville. All payouts, all positions including contribution to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc. ... and for Cup, payouts to each charter team for participating and historical performance payouts: Cup: $7,669,028 Xfinity: $1,507,074 Truck: $746,572”
Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway?
According to Pockrass, the winner of the Cup race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the 2024 Cook Out 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,669,028, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 4:35 pm ET and qualifying at 5:20 pm ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the eighth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.
List of Cook Out 400 winners
- 1950-Curtis Turner
- 1951-Curtis Turner
- 1952-Dick Rathmann
- 1953-Lee Petty
- 1954-Jim Paschal
- 1955-Tim Flock
- 1956-Buck Baker
- 1957-Buck Baker
- 1958-Bob Welborn
- 1959-Lee Petty
- 1960-Richard Petty
- 1961*-Fred Lorenzen
- -Junior Johnson
- 1962-Richard Petty
- 1963-Richard Petty
- 1964-Fred Lorenzen
- 1965-Fred Lorenzen
- 1966-Jim Paschal
- 1967-Richard Petty
- 1968-Cale Yarborough
- 1969-Richard Petty
- 1970-Bobby Isaac
- 1971-Richard Petty
- 1972-Richard Petty
- 1973-David Pearson
- 1974-Cale Yarborough
- 1975-Richard Petty
- 1976-Darrell Waltrip
- 1977-Cale Yarborough
- 1978-Darrell Waltrip
- 1979-Richard Petty
- 1980-Darrell Waltrip
- 1981-Morgan Shepherd
- 1982-Harry Gant
- 1983-Darrell Waltrip
- 1984-Geoffrey Bodine
- 1985-Harry Gant
- 1986-Ricky Rudd
- 1987-Dale Earnhardt
- 1988-Dale Earnhardt
- 1989-Darrell Waltrip
- 1990-Geoffrey Bodine
- 1991-Dale Earnhardt
- 1992-Mark Martin
- 1993-Rusty Wallace
- 1994-Rusty Wallace
- 1995-Rusty Wallace
- 1996-Rusty Wallace
- 1997-Jeff Gordon
- 1998-Bobby Hamilton
- 1999-John Andretti
- 2000-Mark Martin
- 2001-Dale Jarrett
- 2002-Bobby Labonte
- 2003-Jeff Gordon
- 2004-Rusty Wallace
- 2005-Jeff Gordon
- 2006-Tony Stewart
- 2007-Jimmie Johnson
- 2008-Denny Hamlin
- 2009-Jimmie Johnson
- 2010-Denny Hamlin
- 2011-Kevin Harvick
- 2012-Ryan Newman
- 2013-Jimmie Johnson
- 2014-Kurt Busch
- 2015-Denny Hamlin
- 2016-Kyle Busch
- 2017-Brad Keselowski
- 2018-Clint Bowyer
- 2019-Brad Keselowski
- 2020: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022*-William Byron
- 2023-Kyle Larson
