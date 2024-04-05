  • home icon
NASCAR Cook Out 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2024 20:59 IST
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

After a thrilling Cook Out 400, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for another thriller, the Cook Out 400.

The eighth race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 75th time at Martinsville Speedway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 0.526-mile short track.

Live action of the Cook Out 400 can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the Cook Out 400 prize money for 2024?

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-three national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Virginia boasts a prize pool of $7,669,028, while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,507,074 and $746,572, respectively.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at Martinsville across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Martinsville. All payouts, all positions including contribution to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc. ... and for Cup, payouts to each charter team for participating and historical performance payouts: Cup: $7,669,028 Xfinity: $1,507,074 Truck: $746,572”

Cook Out 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Martinsville Speedway?

According to Pockrass, the winner of the Cup race is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Cook Out 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,669,028, which means the winner will receive a check of around $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 4:35 pm ET and qualifying at 5:20 pm ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the eighth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

List of Cook Out 400 winners

  1. 1950-Curtis Turner
  2. 1951-Curtis Turner
  3. 1952-Dick Rathmann
  4. 1953-Lee Petty
  5. 1954-Jim Paschal
  6. 1955-Tim Flock
  7. 1956-Buck Baker
  8. 1957-Buck Baker
  9. 1958-Bob Welborn
  10. 1959-Lee Petty
  11. 1960-Richard Petty
  12. 1961*-Fred Lorenzen
  13. -Junior Johnson
  14. 1962-Richard Petty
  15. 1963-Richard Petty
  16. 1964-Fred Lorenzen
  17. 1965-Fred Lorenzen
  18. 1966-Jim Paschal
  19. 1967-Richard Petty
  20. 1968-Cale Yarborough
  21. 1969-Richard Petty
  22. 1970-Bobby Isaac
  23. 1971-Richard Petty
  24. 1972-Richard Petty
  25. 1973-David Pearson
  26. 1974-Cale Yarborough
  27. 1975-Richard Petty
  28. 1976-Darrell Waltrip
  29. 1977-Cale Yarborough
  30. 1978-Darrell Waltrip
  31. 1979-Richard Petty
  32. 1980-Darrell Waltrip
  33. 1981-Morgan Shepherd
  34. 1982-Harry Gant
  35. 1983-Darrell Waltrip
  36. 1984-Geoffrey Bodine
  37. 1985-Harry Gant
  38. 1986-Ricky Rudd
  39. 1987-Dale Earnhardt
  40. 1988-Dale Earnhardt
  41. 1989-Darrell Waltrip
  42. 1990-Geoffrey Bodine
  43. 1991-Dale Earnhardt
  44. 1992-Mark Martin
  45. 1993-Rusty Wallace
  46. 1994-Rusty Wallace
  47. 1995-Rusty Wallace
  48. 1996-Rusty Wallace
  49. 1997-Jeff Gordon
  50. 1998-Bobby Hamilton
  51. 1999-John Andretti
  52. 2000-Mark Martin
  53. 2001-Dale Jarrett
  54. 2002-Bobby Labonte
  55. 2003-Jeff Gordon
  56. 2004-Rusty Wallace
  57. 2005-Jeff Gordon
  58. 2006-Tony Stewart
  59. 2007-Jimmie Johnson
  60. 2008-Denny Hamlin
  61. 2009-Jimmie Johnson
  62. 2010-Denny Hamlin
  63. 2011-Kevin Harvick
  64. 2012-Ryan Newman
  65. 2013-Jimmie Johnson
  66. 2014-Kurt Busch
  67. 2015-Denny Hamlin
  68. 2016-Kyle Busch
  69. 2017-Brad Keselowski
  70. 2018-Clint Bowyer
  71. 2019-Brad Keselowski
  72. 2020: Martin Truex Jr.
  73. 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
  74. 2022*-William Byron
  75. 2023-Kyle Larson

Poll : Pick your favorite driver to win at Martinsville Speedway.

Denny Hamlin

Kyle Larson

0 votes

