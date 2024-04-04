NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 75th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Apr. 7, in a 210.4-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts the shortest track of the season with a 0.526-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1947 and features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Apart from making one of two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Martinsville track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Cook Out 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Harrison Burton leading Group A and David Star leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Harrison Burton - 34.500
- Zane Smith - 33.700
- Daniel Hemric - 30.100
- Corey LaJoie - 29.100
- Ryan Preece - 28.050
- Austin Dillon - 25.850
- Austin Cindric - 23.150
- Todd Gilliland - 20.350
- Noah Gragson - 19.200
- Chase Briscoe - 18.450
- Ryan Blaney - 16.050
- Alex Bowman - 13.250
- Ross Chastain - 12.450
- Bubba Wallace - 11.850
- Chris Buescher - 10.800
- William Byron - 8.350
- Christopher Bell - 6.150
- Martin Truex Jr. - 2.650
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- David Star - 42.050
- Josh Williams - 34.500
- Kaz Grala - 31.250
- Justin Haley - 29.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.250
- Carson Hocevar - 26.250
- Michael McDowell - 24.100
- John Hunter Nemechek - 22.950
- Erik Jones - 19.800
- Daniel Suarez - 18.500
- Kyle Busch - 18.450
- Josh Berry - 14.150
- Ty Gibbs - 12.850
- Brad Keselowski - 12.150
- Tyler Reddick - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 8.850
- Chase Elliott - 7.250
- Denny Hamlin - 2.900
- Kyle Larson - 2.350
Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.
