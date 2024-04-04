NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is ready to host the 75th annual Cook Out 400 this weekend. The eighth race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Apr. 7, in a 210.4-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts the shortest track of the season with a 0.526-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1947 and features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Martinsville track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Harrison Burton leading Group A and David Star leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Cook Out 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Harrison Burton - 34.500 Zane Smith - 33.700 Daniel Hemric - 30.100 Corey LaJoie - 29.100 Ryan Preece - 28.050 Austin Dillon - 25.850 Austin Cindric - 23.150 Todd Gilliland - 20.350 Noah Gragson - 19.200 Chase Briscoe - 18.450 Ryan Blaney - 16.050 Alex Bowman - 13.250 Ross Chastain - 12.450 Bubba Wallace - 11.850 Chris Buescher - 10.800 William Byron - 8.350 Christopher Bell - 6.150 Martin Truex Jr. - 2.650

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

David Star - 42.050 Josh Williams - 34.500 Kaz Grala - 31.250 Justin Haley - 29.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.250 Carson Hocevar - 26.250 Michael McDowell - 24.100 John Hunter Nemechek - 22.950 Erik Jones - 19.800 Daniel Suarez - 18.500 Kyle Busch - 18.450 Josh Berry - 14.150 Ty Gibbs - 12.850 Brad Keselowski - 12.150 Tyler Reddick - 11.800 Joey Logano - 8.850 Chase Elliott - 7.250 Denny Hamlin - 2.900 Kyle Larson - 2.350

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

