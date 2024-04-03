NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Full entry list for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at Richmond Raceway.

The Cook Out 400 is the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (April 7) at Martinsville Speedway. The 210.4-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps on the 0.523-mile short track on the schedule. Sunday's event marks the 75th annual Cook Out 400, hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

FOX Sports’ journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Cook Out 400.

The 37 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala and #16 Kaulig Racing’s Josh Williams. MBM Motorsports returns to Martinsville with its #66 entry, and its driver is yet to be announced.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Martinsville spring race in two hours, 50 minutes, and 35 seconds. Larson will look to defend his title this week.

2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 - TBA
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Martinsville Speedway on April 7 at 3 pm ET.

