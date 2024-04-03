NASCAR Cook Out 400 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the Richmond Raceway to the short track at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Cook Out 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped shortest track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Richmond, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Ridgeway, Virginia, at the eventful Cook Out 400.

Expand Tweet

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 400 laps and 210.4 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at Martinsville Speedway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The practice session will be followed by qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the eighth race of the season.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Cook Out 400 (previously known as the NOCO 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Cook Out 400 qualifying at Martinsville Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Cook Out 400 qualifying at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race are:

USA

The qualifying race for Martinsville weekend will be broadcast live on FS2 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 10:20 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:20 p.m. EDT.

India

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 2:50 a.m. IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 11:20 p.m. GMT.

Who is in the top-5 after the Toyota Owners 400?

After finishing P4 during last weekend’s Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. gained the top spot in the points table with 270 points.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is second with 256 points, followed by Denny Hamlin with 252 points, Ty Gibbs with 236 points and Ryan Blaney with 229 points to complete the top-five.

Poll : Who will finish higher this week at Martinsville? Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. 0 votes View Discussion