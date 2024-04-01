NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Seven races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the second driver to win multiple races in 2024 after winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, March 31.

In a dramatic 400-lap race at Richmond, Hamlin outran Martin Truex Jr. off pit road to lead the way on the restart and crossed the finish line in P1.

After the second win of the season, Hamlin gained 46 points and moved from fourth to third place in the points table with 252 points, two wins, and two top-fives.

After finishing P4 at Richmond, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 50 points and has a 14-point lead over Kyle Larson with 270 points.

Larson, the defending champion of the event and polesitter, had a good outing but failed to defend his title and finished third. With a P3 finish, he gained 51 points and is second on the points table with 256 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 19th and gained 18 points. He moved to fifth in the points table with 229 points.

Martin Truex Jr. - 270 Kyle Larson – 256 Denny Hamlin – 252 Ty Gibbs – 236 Ryan Blaney – 229 Christopher Bell - 219 William Byron – 215 Chase Elliott - 209 Ross Chastain - 207 Tyler Reddick - 199 Alex Bowman - 193 Chris Buescher - 185 Kyle Busch - 167 Bubba Wallace - 165 Daniel Suarez - 163 Brad Keselowski - 163 John Hunter Nemechek - 156 Chase Briscoe - 150 Joey Logano - 149 Austin Cindric - 133 Michael McDowell - 130 Erik Jones - 129 Josh Berry - 114 Carson Hocevar - 105 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 102 Todd Gilliland - 102 Corey LaJoie - 100 Austin Dillon - 90 Daniel Hemric - 86 Noah Gragson - 84 Ryan Preece - 84 Justin Haley - 78 Kaz Grala - 71 Harrison Burton - 68 Zane Smith - 61 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 9 Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on April 7, 2024.