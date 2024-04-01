NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2024 10:39 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

Seven races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the second driver to win multiple races in 2024 after winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, March 31.

In a dramatic 400-lap race at Richmond, Hamlin outran Martin Truex Jr. off pit road to lead the way on the restart and crossed the finish line in P1.

After the second win of the season, Hamlin gained 46 points and moved from fourth to third place in the points table with 252 points, two wins, and two top-fives.

After finishing P4 at Richmond, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 50 points and has a 14-point lead over Kyle Larson with 270 points.

Larson, the defending champion of the event and polesitter, had a good outing but failed to defend his title and finished third. With a P3 finish, he gained 51 points and is second on the points table with 256 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 19th and gained 18 points. He moved to fifth in the points table with 229 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Toyota Owners 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Toyota Owners 400:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 270
  2. Kyle Larson – 256
  3. Denny Hamlin – 252
  4. Ty Gibbs – 236
  5. Ryan Blaney – 229
  6. Christopher Bell - 219
  7. William Byron – 215
  8. Chase Elliott - 209
  9. Ross Chastain - 207
  10. Tyler Reddick - 199
  11. Alex Bowman - 193
  12. Chris Buescher - 185
  13. Kyle Busch - 167
  14. Bubba Wallace - 165
  15. Daniel Suarez - 163
  16. Brad Keselowski - 163
  17. John Hunter Nemechek - 156
  18. Chase Briscoe - 150
  19. Joey Logano - 149
  20. Austin Cindric - 133
  21. Michael McDowell - 130
  22. Erik Jones - 129
  23. Josh Berry - 114
  24. Carson Hocevar - 105
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 102
  26. Todd Gilliland - 102
  27. Corey LaJoie - 100
  28. Austin Dillon - 90
  29. Daniel Hemric - 86
  30. Noah Gragson - 84
  31. Ryan Preece - 84
  32. Justin Haley - 78
  33. Kaz Grala - 71
  34. Harrison Burton - 68
  35. Zane Smith - 61
  36. David Ragan - 17
  37. Derek Kraus - 11
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 9
  39. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on April 7, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?