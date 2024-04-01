NASCAR 2024: Final results for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 is done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 7:14 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 14 minutes, and 41 seconds at Richmond Raceway, with 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in dramatic fashion at the 0.75-mile track in overtime.

Expand Tweet

After a caution with two laps to go completely changed the scenario of the race, a quick pit stop by Hamlin’s crew for fresh tires put him out front on the restart, where he was able to beat his teammate Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 228 of the 407 laps.

Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.269 seconds ahead of Joey Logano to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fifth at Richmond Raceway and his 53rd career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano finished runner-up, followed by pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott in the top five. Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Tyler Reddick completed the top 10 in the Toyota Owners 400.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s 2024 Toyota Owners 400 saw 16 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Josh Berry (R) #10 - Noah Gragson #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #54 - Ty Gibbs #48 - Alex Bowman #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Todd Gilliland #99 - Daniel Suárez #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #34 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #41 - Ryan Preece #16 - Ty Dillon (i) #31 - Daniel Hemric #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #51 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #71 - Zane Smith (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the season on April 7, 2024.