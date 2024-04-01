NASCAR 2024: Final results for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2024 10:08 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 is done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 7:14 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 14 minutes, and 41 seconds at Richmond Raceway, with 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, clinched his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in dramatic fashion at the 0.75-mile track in overtime.

After a caution with two laps to go completely changed the scenario of the race, a quick pit stop by Hamlin’s crew for fresh tires put him out front on the restart, where he was able to beat his teammate Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 228 of the 407 laps.

Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.269 seconds ahead of Joey Logano to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his fifth at Richmond Raceway and his 53rd career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano finished runner-up, followed by pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott in the top five. Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Tyler Reddick completed the top 10 in the Toyota Owners 400.

Sunday’s 2024 Toyota Owners 400 saw 16 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  12. #10 - Noah Gragson
  13. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  20. #8 - Kyle Busch
  21. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #2 - Austin Cindric
  24. #3 - Austin Dillon
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #16 - Ty Dillon (i)
  30. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  31. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #21 - Harrison Burton
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the season on April 7, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?