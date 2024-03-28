NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Richmond Raceway in 2024?

After a thrilling EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, for another thriller, the Toyota Owners 400.

The seventh race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 69th time at the Circuit of the Americas. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-lap race at the 0.75-mile short track.

Expand Tweet

Live action of the Toyota Owners 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

All participating drivers across NASCAR’s top-two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Virginia boasts a prize pool of $7,886,627, while the Xfinity Series races will reward the winner with $1,456,191.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at Richmond across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for the Richmond weekend, incl all payouts, all positions, contribution to year-end points fund, etc. For charter teams, incl per-race payout for competing in event as well as charter previous history (past 3 yrs, championships, etc): Cup: $7,886,627 Xfinity: $1,456,191”

Expand Tweet

Toyota Owners 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at Richmond Raceway?

According to Pockrass, the winner of the NASCAR race is likely to receive between 8 and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be split among the Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $7,886,627, which means the winner will receive a check of $500,000 to $700,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 10:30 a.m. ET and qualifying at 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the seventh race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Richmond race?

Heading to Richmond Raceway, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell occupy the top position on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of +425 to win the race this weekend, according to Nola.com.

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds of +600, followed by Ty Gibbs at +850.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, Mar. 31.