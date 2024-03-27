NASCAR 2024: Where to Watch Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Henrico County, Virginia, this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway. The green flag will drop at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday (Mar. 31), and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

There will be a qualifying session for the race, which begins at 11:15 am ET on Saturday (Mar. 30) and can be enjoyed on FS1. The seventh race of the season will see 36 drivers competing for 400 laps on the 0.75-mile short track in a 300-mile race.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR has seen five different winners – William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin – in the first six races this season, with Byron securing multiple wins at Daytona International Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

Larson is the defending champion and is the favorite to repeat on Sunday.

Where and how to watch the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

Here is the telecast schedule for the 69th edition of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2024

7 p.m. ET: Toyota Owners 400

The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7 p.m. ET. Live streaming of the Richmond race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's seventh race.

Expand Tweet

As a result, all the action in Richmond, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN, while the main event will be live on FOX in the United States.

How to watch the Richmond Cup race in different regions?

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 4:30 a.m. IST on April 1 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 a.m. NZST on Monday.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 10 a.m. GMT.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the 400-lap Cup race in Richmond, Virginia.