NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Owners 400 marks the seventh race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Mar. 30, at 7:19 p.m. ET.
The 0.75-mile short track consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4. With 8 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1953 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.
A total of 36 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 69th annual event hosted by Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are the favorites in the odds table at +425 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to nola.com. Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 in 2022.
Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Truex is followed by Ty Gibbs at +850, defending champion Kyle Larson at +900, Chris Buescher at +1100 and William Byron at +1100.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the seventh-highest odds at +1500.
Opening odds for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:
- Denny Hamlin, +425
- Christopher Bell, +425
- Martin Truex Jr., +600
- Ty Gibbs, +850
- Kyle Larson, +900
- Chris Buescher, +1100
- William Byron, +1100
- Brad Keselowski, +1300
- Kyle Busch, +1500
- Tyler Reddick, +1500
- Ryan Blaney, +1500
- Chase Elliott, +1700
- Ross Chastain, +2000
- Joey Logano, +2200
- Bubba Wallace, +3500
- Alex Bowman, +5000
- Josh Berry, +6500
- Chase Briscoe, +6500
- Noah Gragson, +9000
- Michael McDowell, +9000
- Daniel Suarez, +9000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Carson Hocevar, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Ryan Preece, +10000
- Austin Cindric, +12000
- Corey LaJoie, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
- Todd Gilliland, +40000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Zane Smith, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Kaz Grala, +100000
- Daniel Hemric, +100000
The live telecast of the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.