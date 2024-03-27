NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Owners 400 marks the seventh race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Mar. 30, at 7:19 p.m. ET.

The 0.75-mile short track consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4. With 8 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1953 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 69th annual event hosted by Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are the favorites in the odds table at +425 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to nola.com. Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Truex is followed by Ty Gibbs at +850, defending champion Kyle Larson at +900, Chris Buescher at +1100 and William Byron at +1100.

Expand Tweet

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the seventh-highest odds at +1500.

Opening odds for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Denny Hamlin, +425 Christopher Bell, +425 Martin Truex Jr., +600 Ty Gibbs, +850 Kyle Larson, +900 Chris Buescher, +1100 William Byron, +1100 Brad Keselowski, +1300 Kyle Busch, +1500 Tyler Reddick, +1500 Ryan Blaney, +1500 Chase Elliott, +1700 Ross Chastain, +2000 Joey Logano, +2200 Bubba Wallace, +3500 Alex Bowman, +5000 Josh Berry, +6500 Chase Briscoe, +6500 Noah Gragson, +9000 Michael McDowell, +9000 Daniel Suarez, +9000 John Hunter Nemechek, +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 Carson Hocevar, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Ryan Preece, +10000 Austin Cindric, +12000 Corey LaJoie, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000 Todd Gilliland, +40000 Justin Haley, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Zane Smith, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Kaz Grala, +100000 Daniel Hemric, +100000

The live telecast of the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.