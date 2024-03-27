NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Owners 400 marks the seventh race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag drops at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Mar. 30, at 7:19 p.m. ET.

The 0.75-mile short track consists of 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4. With 8 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1953 and hosts the Cup Series, Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 69th annual event hosted by Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are the favorites in the odds table at +425 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to nola.com. Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at +600 to win the race. Truex is followed by Ty Gibbs at +850, defending champion Kyle Larson at +900, Chris Buescher at +1100 and William Byron at +1100.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the seventh-highest odds at +1500.

Opening odds for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +425
  2. Christopher Bell, +425
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +600
  4. Ty Gibbs, +850
  5. Kyle Larson, +900
  6. Chris Buescher, +1100
  7. William Byron, +1100
  8. Brad Keselowski, +1300
  9. Kyle Busch, +1500
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1500
  11. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  12. Chase Elliott, +1700
  13. Ross Chastain, +2000
  14. Joey Logano, +2200
  15. Bubba Wallace, +3500
  16. Alex Bowman, +5000
  17. Josh Berry, +6500
  18. Chase Briscoe, +6500
  19. Noah Gragson, +9000
  20. Michael McDowell, +9000
  21. Daniel Suarez, +9000
  22. John Hunter Nemechek, +10000
  23. Erik Jones, +10000
  24. Carson Hocevar, +10000
  25. Austin Dillon, +10000
  26. Ryan Preece, +10000
  27. Austin Cindric, +12000
  28. Corey LaJoie, +25000
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
  30. Todd Gilliland, +40000
  31. Justin Haley, +50000
  32. Harrison Burton, +50000
  33. Zane Smith, +50000
  34. Ty Dillon, +50000
  35. Kaz Grala, +100000
  36. Daniel Hemric, +100000

The live telecast of the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 can be viewed on FOX and MRN.

