NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Full entry list for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Henrico County, Virginia, for the Toyota Owners 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at Circuit of the Americas.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Mar. 31) at Richmond Raceway. The 300-mile race kicks off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps on the 0.75-miles short track. Sunday's event marks the 69th annual Toyota Owners 400 hosted by Richmond Raceway.

FOX Sports’ Journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag, and two have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala and Ty Dillon, who is making his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in the Kaulig Racing’s #16 and will run a total of five races this season.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 in three hours, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds. Larson will look to defend his title this Sunday.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Richmond Raceway on March 31 at 7 pm ET.