Chase Elliott shares the fan connection driving his eagerness to race at his ‘second home track’

Talladega Superspeedway is where the next NASCAR Cup Series race will be held. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott considers Talladega his second home track, as it’s less than a three-hour drive from Dawsonville, Georgia, where hece currently lives.

Named Jack Link’s 500, the 188-lap event will be televised on FOX, 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notably, this is going to be Elliot’s 19th Cup start at the 2.66-mile tri-oval superspeedway.

"Yeah, this track has always kind of been, to me, a second home track in a lot of ways, because of the distance,” Elliott said during a recent interview (quoted by Speedway Digest). “And I feel like the fans here have always been really good to us and good to me.”

“I've always recognized that and appreciated that, and it's one of the reasons why I always look forward to coming here. I've always enjoyed coming over here. It's close to home,” he added.

Per reports, Hendrick Motorsports happens to be the winningest team at Talladega (14) besides leading the field in poles (13), top fives (67), and top-10s (103). Elliott himself has won twice there (2019, 2022), leading 215 laps across 18 starts.

Chase Elliott is currently chasing his first win of the 2025 season. He sits fifth in the driver standings with two top fives, two top-10s, and 278 points to his credit.

Chase Elliott to join forces with Amazon Prime for a three-race stint in 2025

Earlier this year, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Chase Elliott and his No. 9 team would be teaming up with Amazon Prime Video for three annual races through 2027. Besides backing the Chevy star in these three races, Prime will serve as his full-season associate sponsor as well.

Prime will debut with Elliott for the Cup Series race at Talladega, followed by Kansas Speedway on May 11 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. A few hours ago, Elliott’s brand-new Prime Video livery surfaced online, drawing countless eyeballs towards it.

Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video, said in a statement,

We’re thrilled to work with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase as we begin our NASCAR coverage in 2025. It represents an exciting extension of our new NASCAR relationship. Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut."

Prime’s stint with Chase Elliott will be followed directly by its 2025 broadcast slate, which includes five races across five consecutive weekends, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 and ending with The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 22.

