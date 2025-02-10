Chase Elliott steals the spotlight in Super Bowl update, striking a pose with $40M worth ‘Chiefs fan’ NASCAR legend

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott ran into ex-NASCAR star Clint Bowyer ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday. They took a picture together, which Elliott posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, it wasn’t the first time the Hendrick Motorsports ace had met Bowyer in New Orleans, or “NOLA,” as Elliott mentioned. A Kansas City Chiefs fan at heart, Bowyer was draped in the team’s colors from hat to coat; even the accessories he wore were all red.

“Found this Chiefs fan in NOLA before,” wrote Elliott in the caption.

The Chiefs trail the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6 going into the fourth quarter. The game is being broadcast on Tubi, an exclusive streaming service owned by FOX. Giving a shout-out to his favorite football team, Bowyer, who has a net worth of $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), posted:

"Wow! What a game. WHAT a GAME!!!!! 3 peat in New Orleans, can it be?!? How bout them @Chiefs 💪💪"

Meanwhile, NASCAR is just days away from hosting its season-opening race, the annual Daytona 500, the 67th edition of the crown jewel event.

Having won the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, Chase Elliott will look for back-to-back victories. The 29-year-old driver, who's in his 10th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series, is looking to win the famed 500-miler to take his winning tally to 20.

The race will be televised on FOX, with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 p.m. ET onwards. Notably, Elliott’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, is the defending champion.

“You ready?” - Chase Elliott hypes up his fans on IG for his upcoming Daytona bid

The Daytona 500 has been opening NASCAR seasons every February since 1982. Chase Elliott has run the race nine times but is yet to win, with his best finish being a P2 in 2021. Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won that year, marking his 358th career start in the Cup Series.

Winning the “Great American Race” will only add another feather to Elliott’s cap. Expressing his excitement about his upcoming Daytona bid, the Dawsonville native posted a few pictures on Instagram with the caption:

“9 days ‘till Daytona. You ready?”

Elliott finished his 2024 season in seventh place, with a win, which came in April at the Texas Motor Speedway, snapping a 42-race winless streak for the 2020 Cup Series champion. He also registered 11 top-fives and 19 top-10s, leading 431 laps in all.

Here's a breakdown of Chase Elliott’s 2025 Daytona 500 odds as we inch closer to this year’s event.

