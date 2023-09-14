Chase Elliott unbothered by NASCAR’s decision to reintroduce stage break cautions at Charlotte Roval: “I’m good either way”

Chase Elliott has not been one of the happiest drivers this season, and that seems to be shining through as the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver makes his way through the playoffs. Watching the postseason from the sidelines after being unable to make it into the top 16, Elliott has been deemed frustrated by some on and off the track.

NASCAR's recent ruling in favor of stage break cautions for the upcoming Charlotte Roval race seemed to attract a nonchalant attitude from the Dawsonville, Georgia native. A driver who typically performs at his peak on road courses, Chase Elliott did not seem too bothered by the return of caution flag periods at the end of each stage.

The 27-year-old elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with PRN recently and said:

"Obviously, they like the races going green, from green to checkered and that to me is what that sounds like is them trying to fix that. It's fine, personally, I'm good either way, whichever way it works out, it's good with me."

Hinting at NASCAR's dislike at the lack of cautions that stem from no stage breaks during road course races, Elliott touched upon how the governing body might be looking to spice things up during the postseason.

While some drivers such as Joey Logano seem to be on board with the ruling, others such as Michael McDowell seem to have second thoughts on the same.

Chase Elliott elaborates on his incident with Kyle Larson in Kansas last Sunday

After Kyle Larson seemingly pushed Chase Elliott on pit road as another car joined the fast lane, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver seemed displeased with his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate. The Hollywood Casino 400 saw Elliott swerve towards Larson's car in a show of displeasure as both exited pit road.

Elaborating on what he thought was a malicious attempt on Larson's part, Chase Elliott seemed to understand the situation the #5 Chevy driver was in after the race. The Georgia native took to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to clear the air, stating:

"I, you know, didn't have the full picture of what went on, so I was frustrated and that stuff happens. At the end of the day, I'll certainly take the blame for my frustration."

Now that the hatchet has been buried between Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, it remains to be seen if the two teammates will go at it once again in the future. Our guess? it might happen sooner than you think.