Chase Elliott wishes his “number 1 supporter” a Happy Mother’s Day ahead of Kansas NASCAR race

As Chase Elliott prepared for the Kansas spring race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wished his mother, Cindy, a Happy Mother's Day. He honored his "number one supporter" with a post on Instagram while wishing the same for other moms.

Elliott, son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and Director of Marketing at Bill Elliott Racing/Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Cindy Elliott, is a 29-year-old Cup Series driver from Dawsonville, Georgia. Like his father, the #9 Chevrolet pilot is a NASCAR champion and a multi-time Most Popular Driver awardee.

In an Instagram post, Chase Elliott shared a photo of his mother and crew chief, Alan Gustafson, ahead of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. He posted it with a caption commemorating Mother's Day, saying:

"My number 1 supporter since day 1. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! ❤️ Wishing all the Moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day!"

Elliott started the Kansas spring race in ninth place after clocking a 29.595-second qualifying lap time on Saturday, 0.204 seconds behind pole sitter and HMS teammate, Kyle Larson.

Chase Elliott driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway - Source: Getty

After 11 races, the 2020 NASCAR champion is still looking for his first win of the 2025 season. His best result came from the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville Speedway, where he finished fourth on both occasions. Nevertheless, he has been a consistent front-runner this year, evidenced by his fourth-place position in the points standings.

"I think we're very capable": Chase Elliott on #9 Hendrick Motorsports team amid race win drought

Chase Elliott, who last won a NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2024, remained optimistic amid a winless season so far this year. He believes the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team is capable of achieving its targets as it shows improvements week in, week out.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at TMS last week, the 19-time Cup race winner said:

"I don't think it's been anything super spectacular by any stretch but I do think there's been enough high spots that I can kind of look at some of the gains that we've made at tracks that we have had struggles at over the last few years.

He added:

"We're just chipping away. We have a great group and we show up to race each week with the mindset of trying to be just a little better. I anticipate we're gonna continue to do that throughout the year. Keep our heads down, stay focused. I think we're very capable of getting to where we need to go."

After the Würth 400 at Texas, Chase Elliott finished 16th. The mile-and-a-half race saw defending series champion Joey Logano secure his first win of the year, with Kyle Larson leading the HMS camp in fourth.

So far, the Dawsonville native has amassed three top-five and six top-10 finishes. He has only led for 45 laps, the fewest among the top 10 drivers in the standings.

