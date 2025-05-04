“We’re very capable”: Chase Elliott in high spirits amid winless season in 2025

Chase Elliott is optimistic about his prospects in 2025, as he believes the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team is capable of reviving its past glory, when he was a regular winner. NASCAR’s most popular driver enters the weekend on a 37-race winless streak, heading to the track where he last secured a Cup Series victory.

Elliott snapped his 42-race winless streak in a chaotic race at Texas Motor Speedway last year. Since then, the #9 Chevy driver has not won a points-paying race in the Cup Series, aside from an exhibition win at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, the 2020 champion remains confident in the team and insists they’ve been making progress.

Chase Elliott conceded that there haven’t been any "spectacular performances" by the #9 HMS team over the past year. However, he believes there have been several high points that indicate the team has made progress on its weaker tracks. The small gains have boosted the team’s confidence, and Elliott suggested they’re heading in the right direction.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio, NASCAR's most popular driver said:

"I don't think it's been anything super spectacular by any stretch but I do think there's been enough high spots that I can kind of look at some of the gains that we've made at tracks that we have had struggles at over the last few years.

He expressed confidence in the #9 team led by crew chief Alan Gustafson, stating that they’re steadily making progress and are fully capable of competing at the front on a consistent basis.

"We're just chipping away. We have a great group and we show up to race each week with the mindset of trying to be just a little better. I anticipate we're gonna continue to do that throughout the year. Keep our heads down, stay focused. I think we're very capable of getting to where we need to go," he added.

Chase Elliott showcased race-winning speed in the latter races of the 2024 playoffs. If the #9 HMS team continues to make incremental gains throughout the season, they could return to top form in the playoffs and contend for victories.

Chase Elliott reflects on progress made since Texas victory

Chase Elliott, Texas 2024 (Source: Imagn)

Chase Elliott returns to Texas Motor Speedway as the defending winner, though he has mixed feelings about the title due to his 37-race winless streak. Elliott admits there’s little to take away from last year’s race, but believes the team has gained valuable insights over the past year.

Reflecting on his most recent victory at the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas, the 2020 champion said (via NASCAR.com):

"Well, the good news was it went well. The bad news was it was 12 months ago. A lot changes in a year, and things that we are working on behind the scenes, whether a setup path or a race strategy path or whatever it is, that is going to outweigh something that went on 12 months ago."

Chase Elliott has previously acknowledged that the team has failed to meet the expectations of a championship-winning organization, but highlighted that they’ve learned a lot during the winless stretch.

Elliott will line up 29th on the grid for the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 4, and will be aiming to make progress over the 267-lap event. William Byron and Kyle Larson start on the first two rows, respectively.

