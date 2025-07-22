Chicago Alderman insists on “reset button” regarding NASCAR returning for street course racing

Chicago city officials met with NASCAR on Monday to discuss the future of the Chicago street race. While it's apparent NASCAR is opting not to return to the Windy City for a street race next year, Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins is optimistic that the circuit will return for 2027 and beyond.

According to an article via Chicago's WGN-TV, the meeting between NASCAR and the city officials was "productive" in an effort to make both sides happy. Some of the leading topics during the discussion, according to the article, included the efficiency of setting up and tearing apart the street course and the "improved financial impact" of the race.

NASCAR has passed on doing another Chicago street race in 2026 with a focus on how they can better approach a street race event in the city for 2027. Following the meeting, Hopkins was quoted saying that he's confident the sport will return for 2027 and the years following, but added that it's time to "hit the reset button" and focus on taking care of the city's taxpayers.

"After this meeting, I am absolutely convinced they want to come back and race in ’27, ’28 and beyond. They did further reassure us, with some more specifics behind it, that they’re going to use 2026 to continue to establish their presence in the community of Chicago... It’s time to hit the reset button and make sure that the Chicago taxpayers get what they’re entitled to for hosting this event."

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit took the streets of Chicago for the first time in 2023. Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural race in his first career Cup start, becoming the first driver in history to win in his debut.

The sport returned to Chicago in 2024, where Alex Bowman took the checkered flag for his eighth career win. The third and, for now, final Chicago street race took place this season with van Gisbergen again picking up the win.

NASCAR reportedly planning for San Diego street race in 2026 in place of Chicago

After three seasons of hosting a Chicago street race, NASCAR is reportedly heading in a different direction in 2026. Per RACER.com, the circuit is expected to head to San Diego, California in 2026 to host the sport's next street race as an announcement is expected sometime this week.

The plan, according to RACER.com, is to host the event at Coronado Naval Base. While it hasn't been publicly announced yet, it's expected to be in the near future.

The San Diego street race would be one of two races on the Cup Series schedule hosted in California. The other is at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, where the circuit raced earlier in July.

