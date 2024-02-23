Chris Buescher details his chaotic experience experience heading home after his wife gave birth to his son after Daytona duels

Chris Buescher recently opened up about the whirlwind of emotions and events he experienced during the Daytona Speedweek, which coincided with the birth of his son.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher withdrew from the second Daytona Duel after the Bluegreen Vacations Duels to be with his wife, Emma Buescher, who was about to give birth to their son.

Speaking on the Backstretch Banter with RFK podcast, Buescher revealed the chaotic experience that ensued. He stated:

"We had that conversation too, Emma and I, and understood that it was going to be tricky. But this was not the due date, it was March 2nd, way further along than this. So this was a little bit of a surprise and it turned into a little bit of chaos there on Thursday morning."

The 31-year-old received a phone call from his wife amidst the Duels, prompting Buescher to withdraw from participation. Chris Buescher revealed:

" I knew she was headed to the hospital couple weeks before the duel. And I did get that phone call, she said 'hey, I'm in the hospital, just so you know. You might want to think about getting home.'"

"So, made arrangements, got through. We were in duel 1 fortunately, and as soon as the duel was over, hopped on the plane back home with a lot of the pit crew members from the first duel. We landed back and I jumped in the Truck. I was flying down the road, called her just to check and see where we were at, and she's like 'well, you don't have to rush, he's here. But, come on down.'"

Chris Buescher's son was born only two hours after the first Daytona Duel

Buescher's son was born shortly after the conclusion of the first Daytona Duel, leaving the former Xfinity Series champion unable to reach the hospital in time for the birth. He revealed:

"It wasn't quite going to make it there. It happened quick. Almost 2 hours (after duel 1). So there was really no way other than skipping the duel that I truly would've made it. But we did not anticipate him being born that quickly."

Buescher continued:

"I was able to get home, he was healthy, she was healthy, and we were able to spend those couple days in the hospital, get everybody situated."

Chris Buescher reached back to Daytona in time for the season-opening Daytona 500 race. The RFK driver finished 18th in the prestigious event.