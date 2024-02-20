NASCAR Daytona 500 final results explored as William Byron takes the checkered flag

The much-awaited 2024 Daytona 500 is finally done and dusted. Monday’s rain-delayed season-opening race started at 4 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 10 minutes, and 52 seconds at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 40 entries.

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed the most prestigious win of his career – the Daytona 500, the pinnacle of the sport. He started the 2024 season from where he left last year with a series-leading six wins on his way to a Championship 4 spot.

William Byron grabbed the lead from Ross Chastain on a restart with four laps to go. He then took the checkered flag after Chastain and Austin Cindric slid wildly through the infield to bring out a fifth caution after the lead pack took the white flag.

His teammate Alex Bowman was running second at the time of the race-ending fifth caution, giving HMS a 1-2 finish.

They are followed by Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, and Bubba Wallace completing the top five.

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney and Daytona 500 pole winner Joey Logano finished 30th and 32nd, respectively, after being involved in a 23-car massive pileup late in the race.

The Daytona 500 win gave something extra to celebrate Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary season. It marks HMS’s record-tying ninth win in “The Great American Race” with Petty Enterprises.

The 66th annual Daytona 500 saw 41 lead changes among 20 different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

2024 Daytona 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #71 - Zane Smith (R) #9 - Chase Elliott #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #54 - Ty Gibbs #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #60 - David Ragan #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #4 - Josh Berry (R) #51 - Justin Haley #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #36 - Kaz Grala (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Auto Club Speedway for the second race of the season on February 25, 2024.