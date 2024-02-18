NASCAR 2024: Purse size for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

After the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Daytona Beach to officially kick off the points-paying season with the Daytona 500.

The Great American Race is expected to be action-packed as it kicks off the new season after a three-month long off-season. All 40 drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday's 500-mile race at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

The Daytona 500 can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 18, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

All the participating drivers across NASCAR’s top three tier series will be competing for monetary incentives this Daytona weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Daytona Beach boasts a prize pool of $28,035,991, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $3,510,021, and the Craftsman Truck Series has a reward of $1,058,336.

In a post on X, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at Daytona Beach across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Daytona 500 purse (all payouts to teams for competing, three-year charter history, finishing position, duels, etc): $28,035,991 Xfinity opener: $3,510,021 Truck opener: $1,058,336”

Expand Tweet

On February 14, 2024, the Cup Series action at Daytona begins with the Busch Light Pole Qualifying at 8:15 pm ET, followed by Bluegreen Vacations Duels races the next day at 7:00 pm ET.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the 2024 Daytona 500?

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The Team Penske driver has odds of +900 to win Sunday's race, according to NASCAR on NBC.

Three drivers are tied for the second-highest betting odds at +1100, including Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski to win the race. Drivers like Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and William Byron have odds of +1400, +1600, and +1200, to win on Sunday.

JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the winner of last year’s Daytona 500, is going off with the 12th-highest betting odds at 30- to repeat as champion.

Catch NASCAR in action at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18, 2023.