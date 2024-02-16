NASCAR 2023: Where to watch the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to begin officially with the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the year. The event is scheduled to be held at historic Daytona International Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:11 pm ET on Sunday, February 18, 2023, and the event will be telecast live on FS1.

Ahead of the race, there will be a practice session, which is set to be held on Friday and Saturday. It can be viewed live on FS1.

Sunday’s event will see 40 drivers competing for over 200 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway in a 500-mile race. The track features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.

JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won last year’s 500-mile and will look to defend the title. The venue currently hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, AMA Supercross, AMA Daytona Superbike & MotoAmerica, and the ARCA Menards Series.

Where to watch NASCAR 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s 500-mile at Daytona International Speedway:

Sunday, February 18, 2024

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500

The 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET in the United States. Live streaming of The Great American Race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the season opening race. As a result, all the action in Daytona Beach, Florida, including practice, Busch Light Pole qualifying, and Bluegreen Vacations Duels will be telecast live on FS1 in the US.

Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the Daytona 500 on YouTube TV at 1:00 am IST on Monday. While TSN and Viaplay will stream the live action in Canada and the United Kingdom at 8:15 pm ET and 7:30 pm GMT, respectively. In Africa, the Daytona 500 can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:30 pm ET.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream The Great American Race in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action this weekend.