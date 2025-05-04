Chris Buescher heading into Texas with “a little extra pressure”

Chris Buescher revealed in an interview with PRNLive that there is a bit of “pressure” for him to win after he qualified 12th for the race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old is from Prosper, Texas, making the Würth 400 his home race.

Buescher pilots the #17 for RFK Racing. His motorsports journey began in the ARCA Racing Series, where he claimed the 2012 championship. He then moved up to the Xfinity Series with Roush Fenway Racing and captured the 2015 championship after leading the standings for 24 consecutive weeks and winning three races. He made his Cup Series debut with Front Row Motorsports in 2015 and in 2016 won the fog-shortened Pocono race, which was the second ever Cup Series win for Front Row Motorsports.

Chris Buescher said:

"A little extra presssure today. The car was really good in practice yesterday, I think we've got a real shot."

Buescher has started steadily since joining RFK Racing. He sits in the 13th spot in the Championship standings with 230 points. He has yet to secure himself a win or a pole position this season, but has recorded one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.

This puts Buescher above the cut-off line for playoffs. His most recent outing at Talladega saw him finish at 34th after he had qualified in sixth, which was a major setback for him following a string of strong results.

Chris Buescher on his struggles at home race in Texas

Chris Buescher recently opened up about the emotional weight he carries when racing at Texas Motor Speedway, his home track just 37 miles from where he grew up in Prosper, Texas. Despite being a consistent performer in NASCAR, Buescher has struggled at Texas, never finishing in the top 10 after 15 Cup Series starts and only completing the race on the lead lap twice.

Buescher stated that these results are particularly hard to accept because of the heightened expectations and support from friends and family who attend the race. He said, via Speedway Digest:

“We’ve had really good runs that just haven’t ended well. You want it to be better, being a home track and having so many friends and family come out to that one. It takes a little extra out of you not to be able to seal the deal there.”

Buescher explained that the challenge isn't due to a lack of speed; his team has made progress since the track was reconfigured, but translating that into race results has proven difficult.

