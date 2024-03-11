Chris Buescher “thrilled” with P2 finish at Phoenix, foresees RFK’s contention for victories

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher made a strong comeback on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway after wrecking out early at last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished runner-up after losing the Shriners Children’s 500 to Christopher Bell in the final lap by a margin of more than five seconds.

During the post-race interviews, Buescher admitted that he and his team had to work to reach the level of competitiveness demonstrated by Bell. Despite this, he expressed excitement about the potential for improvement, noting that they were not perfect during the race but still managed to secure P2 finish.

Expand Tweet

The #17 Ford driver stated there is room for improvement to become even better and compete for wins in the upcoming races this season.

“I didn’t quite see (Bell) there at the end, so I know they were lights out. We have some work to do to get to that point. What thrills me is we were by no means perfect on balance so we have a lot of room to make this thing better, which is awesome. It tells me we can go compete for that (win),” Chris Buescher said as quoted by motorsports.com.

Praising the effort by his team, Chris Buescher admitted their hard work in achieving a P2 finish, he added:

“Really impressed with everybody today, we did a heck of a job, worked hard to get back up where we needed to be at the end. I was able to save just enough fuel to go 100-percent at the end. Got to second. Really proud with that.”

“That was almost a win today” – Chris Buescher

The RFK Racing driver had to spend the final 104 laps trying to save some fuel but managed to get past the field. He moved into the second position from Ty Gibbs with 10 laps remaining, but fell short 5.4 seconds at the finish line.

Expand Tweet

“That’s huge. We’ve been able to lead races at any point in all three races leading up to this. We didn’t quite get there today but certainly a great finish. Really proud of everybody. This is a good try. We had a rough go last week. This was good to get everybody back to prove that we’re in this together and we’re going to win one of these things as a team. That was almost a win today,” Chris Buescher said as quoted by motorsports.com.

Chris Buescher sits 16th in the Cup Series points table with 85 points.