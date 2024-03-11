NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Four races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the fourth winner of the season, winning the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10.

In a thrilling race at Phoenix, Bell took the lead with 41 laps remaining in the race and held off Chris Buescher to the finish line.

With the win, Bell gained 40 points and locked himself into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved from 21st to 12th place in the points table.

After finishing P5 at Phoenix, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney grabbed the top spot in the points table. He was awarded with 32 points and has a 10-point lead over Kyle Larson with 151 points.

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished 11th. With a P11 finish, he gained 26 points and is eighth on the points table with 113 points.

William Byron, the defending champion of the event, finished in P18. He gained 19 points and is fifth in the points table, with 122 points.

NASCAR driver standings after Shriners Children’s 500

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500:

Ryan Blaney - 151 Kyle Larson - 141 Martin Truex Jr. - 141 William Byron - 134 Tyler Reddick - 130 Ty Gibbs - 130 Ross Chastain - 129 Denny Hamlin - 129 Chase Elliott - 123 Daniel Suarez - 114 Kyle Busch - 110 Christopher Bell - 102 Alex Bowman - 99 Bubba Wallace - 97 Austin Cindric - 87 Chris Buescher - 86 Michael McDowel l- 84 Erik Jones - 84 Chase Briscoe - 83 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 80 John Hunter Nemechek - 80 Brad Keselowski - 75 Corey LaJoie - 70 Carson Hocevar # - 70 Daniel Hemric - 67 Noah Gragson - 53 Harrison Burton - 53 Todd Gilliland - 52 Justin Haley - 52 Joey Logano - 51 Josh Berry # - 48 Austin Dillon - 46 Zane Smith # - 40 Kaz Grala # - 37 Ryan Preece - 28 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 9 Aj Allmendinger(i) - 0 Riley Herbst(i) - 0 Bj Mcleod(i) - 0 Anthony Alfredo(i) - 0 Jj Yeley(i) - 0 Josh Williams(i) – 0

Catch drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, 2024.