NASCAR at Phoenix Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Shriners Children’s 500

After an action-packed Pennzoil 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500. The event will go live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 10.

The fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval asphalt track. The 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Shriners Children’s 500?

In Saturday's (March 9) Cup Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 132.655 mph. It marked his 41st career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

His teammate Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 132.277 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, and William Byron (the defending champion of the event) in the top-five. Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, and Carson Hocevar (R) completed the top 10.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 on his official X account.

Kyle Larson, who won the Pennzoil 400 last week, will start in the 17th on Sunday.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - Derek Kraus #41 - Ryan Preece #71 - Zane Smith (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #51 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R)

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway for the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday.