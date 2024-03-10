NASCAR at Phoenix Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Shriners Children’s 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 10, 2024 11:53 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Pennzoil 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500. The event will go live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 10.

The fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval asphalt track. The 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Shriners Children’s 500?

In Saturday's (March 9) Cup Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin scored his first pole of the 2024 season at a speed of 132.655 mph. It marked his 41st career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

His teammate Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 132.277 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, and William Byron (the defending champion of the event) in the top-five. Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, and Carson Hocevar (R) completed the top 10.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 on his official X account.

Kyle Larson, who won the Pennzoil 400 last week, will start in the 17th on Sunday.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 starting line-up

Here is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #43 - Erik Jones
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #10 - Noah Gragson
  8. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #21 - Harrison Burton
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #16 - Derek Kraus
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #8 - Kyle Busch
  32. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #2 - Austin Cindric
  35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #4 - Josh Berry (R)

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway for the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday.

