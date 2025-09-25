Chris Rice lands major promotion at Kaulig Racing

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 25, 2025
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30, 2022. Image: Imagn

Kaulig Racing's Chris Rice has landed a major promotion. The former president has moved up the ladder and was announced as the team's new Chief Executive Officer this Thursday (September 25).

Team founder and owner, Matt Kaulig, commended Rice on the promotion, who started working with the team when it started in 2016. The South Boston, Virginia native began his career on pit road and joined Kaulig as a General Manager.

"Chris Rice is the real deal," Matt Kaulig said in a statement.
"Chris was with me from the very beginning, helping build Kaulig Racing from the ground up, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the culture and success of our team. I'm proud to call him a partner, a leader, and a friend."
Kaulig Racing has two full-time Cup cars, the No. 10 driven by Ty Dillon and No. 16 driven by A. J. Allmendinger. Will Brown drives the part-time No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry.

Under Rice, the team has scored two Cup wins since entering full-time competition in 2022. Kaulig has also shown flashes of strong performance this year. At Daytona, the team earned three top-10 finishes and led 39 laps.

Allmendinger also grabbed pole position at the Bristol playoff race earlier this month.

"The future has never been brighter" - Chris Rice comments on promotion at Kaulig Racing

Chris Rice helped out his father and his uncle's race team from a young age. He entered NASCAR in 1989 as a gasman in the Busch (now Xfinity Series) and later worked as crew chief with Hermie Sadler, who won the South Boston Speedway championship in 1995.

At Kaulig, Rice held the position of team president for seven years and recently helped secure the landmark partnership between Kaulig Racing and RAM Trucks. His new CEO position will now cover the business operations and competition sides.

"I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for Matt's trust in me. From day one, our goal has been to create something special here at Kaulig Racing, not just wins on the track, but a culture where people love to come to work every day. With our partnership with RAM and the opportunity to continue grow in 2026, the future has never been brighter for Kaulig Racing," Chris Rice said in the team release.

In 2026, Kaulig will serve as RAM's lead factory team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. They may field up to five trucks.

