Christian Eckes posts composed note on social media after fuel issue ruins Rockingham run

At this Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Rockingham Speedway, Christian Eckes' car ran out of fuel, causing trouble for the pack of drivers that were behind him during a restart of Lap 241. The driver took to his social media after the race to write a short note about his race troubles, but also shared that he's looking forward to the next event, while wishing his fans for the Easter holidays.

Eckes' post also included photographs from his weekend at 'The Rock', featuring him signing autographs, being on track, in his #16 car, and watching the airshow at the track.

On Instagram, the Kaulig Racing driver mentioned his experience of running out of gas during the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 in short, which happened while he was running in third place.

"Out of gas in P3 👎. Onto Talladega! Hope everyone has a great Easter. #brickbybrick"

Christian Eckes had started the Xfinity Series race in ninth place, and by lap 24, he was in sixth. After pit-stops and passes, he was running in third during lap 189 and was able to hold on to the spot till lap 241.

After teammate Daniel Dye spun in lap 236, the caution flag came out, and during the restart on lap 241, Eckes stumbled due to his fuel issues. Behind him were Justin Allgaier, Nick Sanchez, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Austin Green, Thomas Annunziata, Carson Kvapil, and Jeremy Clements, all of whom were victims of a chain reaction due to the #16 car's problem, and all taking damage.

Christian Eckes completed 252 of the 256 laps in the race and had finished in P23. The next event in the Xfinity Series calendar is the 'Ag-Pro 300', taking place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26, 4:00 p.m. ET.

"Unfortunate finish for the 16": Christian Eckes' team summarizes Rockingham effort

Kaulig Racing, for whom Christian Eckes drives the #16, shared a graphic that showed off the finishing positions of their three drivers on social media. Josh Williams, who pilots the #11 for the team, crossed the line to take eighth place, while Daniel Dye, despite his spin, completed the event at Rockingham in tenth place, driving the #10 vehicle.

Sharing their drivers' results on Instagram, the team's caption also addressed the unfortunate result for Christian Eckes.

"Happy to come away with a pair of top-10s in Xfinity’s return to The Rock! Unfortunate finish for the 16 after running inside the top-five late in the race. Pumped for Dega! 🙌"

Although the graphic said that Eckes finished in P24, due to the disqualification of race winner Jesse Love, the #16 driver moved ahead by one spot.

