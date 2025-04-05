Christian Eckes refuses to fold as Xfinity rookie year tests his resilience

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Christian Eckes (Source: Getty Images)

Christian Eckes did not have a fruitful start to his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie season as he had expected. Eckes, who transitioned from a successful tenure in the Truck Series, has faced new challenges in the Xfinity Series. However, he is learning to improve his performance from recent finishes in his rookie Xfinity Series campaign.

The 24-year-old Eckes drives the #16 Chevrolet SS for Kaulig Racing in his rookie Xfinity season. He has managed to score only a top-five and a top-10 finish in seven races so far this season. He has finished outside the top 30 in the last two weeks races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Ahead of Saturday’s Darlington race, Christian Eckes reflected on the setbacks he has faced early in his rookie season. Despite the tough start, the Middletown, New York, native is making a conscious effort to stay optimistic by focusing on the positives and choosing to adopt a positive mindset, as there are still a lot of races lying around in a 33-race schedule.

“There’s been a lot of negatives to start the year. I’ve been trying to focus on the positives. The last two weeks, I felt like we had top-5 racecars. There’s a lot of left, so taking a positive approach now” Eckes said, as quoted by Queen City News.
Earlier in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Christian Eckes achieved a series-best P5 finish at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), showcasing his adaptability on road courses. However, oval tracks have tested his perseverance with finishes, but he is determined to improve his performance in upcoming events.

Christian Eckes optimistic to perform better at Darlington

The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season is set to kick off at Darlington Raceway, a track that requires drivers to race against the wall. Eckes feels he is prepared at “The Lady in Black,” the track where he won a Truck race in 2023.

Expressing his confidence heading into the 1.366-mile Darlington track, Eckes said (via Queen City News):

“I like Darlington, have a truck win a couple of years ago. I have a good feel on what I want to do.”
Darlington racetrack is considered one of the most difficult tracks on the schedule, as its unique layout and abrasive surface are difficult to deal with for any driver.

Christian Eckes currently sits in 20th place in the Xfinity Series points table with 133 points. Catch the New York-born driver in action on Saturday (April 5) at 3:30 pm ET.

