Christian Eckes triumphs in NASCAR’s Atlanta Truck Series race

Driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after winning Saturday’s (March 18) Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Eckes emerged victorious when he took the lead on the restart, briefly losing to Nick Sanchez, and grabbed it back before a caution was displayed for a multi-truck wreck in Turn 4 on the final lap. The win marked his second career Truck Series victory.

Speaking about his victory after the race, Eckes said:

“It’s been a tough offseason. I’m driving harder than I ever have – I have a lot to prove. The people know who they are. I’m really happy. Thanks to (crew chief) Charles (Denike), everybody on this team. They work so damn hard. This is what makes it all worth it. I’m pumped. It’s going to be a really good year.”

Eckes’s previous Truck Series win came in September 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished inside the top-10 in each of the first three Truck races of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Nick Sanchez, John Hunter Nemechek, Bayley Currey, and Ben Rhodes completed the top five. Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy, Timmy Hill, Matt Crafton, and Jack Wood completed the top 10.

Where did Christian Eckes and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Fr8Auctions 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #17 - John Hunter Nemechek (i) #41 - Bayley Currey (i) #99 - Ben Rhodes #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #4 - Chase Purdy #56 - Timmy Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #51 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #13 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #30 - Ryan Vargas #02 - Kris Wright #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #46 - Akinori Ogata #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #23 - Grant Enfinger #38 - Zane Smith #12 - Spencer Boyd #52 - Stewart Friesen #22 - Josh Reaume #15 - Tanner Gray #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #16 - Tyler Ankrum #9 - Colby Howard #1 - Layne Riggs #33 - Mason Massey #5 - Dean Thompson #42 - Carson Hocevar #45 - Lawless Alan #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #11 - Corey Heim #20 - Mason Maggio #34 - Keith McGee (i)

The NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled to return next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25, 2023.

