Christian Eckes triumphs in NASCAR’s Atlanta Truck Series race

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 19, 2023 13:52 IST
Driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes claimed his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after winning Saturday’s (March 18) Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Eckes emerged victorious when he took the lead on the restart, briefly losing to Nick Sanchez, and grabbed it back before a caution was displayed for a multi-truck wreck in Turn 4 on the final lap. The win marked his second career Truck Series victory.

Speaking about his victory after the race, Eckes said:

“It’s been a tough offseason. I’m driving harder than I ever have – I have a lot to prove. The people know who they are. I’m really happy. Thanks to (crew chief) Charles (Denike), everybody on this team. They work so damn hard. This is what makes it all worth it. I’m pumped. It’s going to be a really good year.”

Eckes’s previous Truck Series win came in September 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished inside the top-10 in each of the first three Truck races of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Nick Sanchez, John Hunter Nemechek, Bayley Currey, and Ben Rhodes completed the top five. Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy, Timmy Hill, Matt Crafton, and Jack Wood completed the top 10.

Where did Christian Eckes and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Fr8Auctions 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  3. #17 - John Hunter Nemechek (i)
  4. #41 - Bayley Currey (i)
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  7. #4 - Chase Purdy
  8. #56 - Timmy Hill
  9. #88 - Matt Crafton
  10. #51 - Jack Wood
  11. #98 - Ty Majeski
  12. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  13. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  14. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  15. #02 - Kris Wright
  16. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  17. #46 - Akinori Ogata
  18. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  19. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #22 - Josh Reaume
  24. #15 - Tanner Gray
  25. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  26. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  27. #9 - Colby Howard
  28. #1 - Layne Riggs
  29. #33 - Mason Massey
  30. #5 - Dean Thompson
  31. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  32. #45 - Lawless Alan
  33. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  34. #11 - Corey Heim
  35. #20 - Mason Maggio
  36. #34 - Keith McGee (i)

The NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled to return next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas on March 25, 2023.

