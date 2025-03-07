Christopher Bell could become the first driver in 4 years since Kyle Larson to achieve a landmark feat at Phoenix Raceway

Following a back-to-back feat at the Circuit of the Americas, Christopher Bell has earned the chance to become the first driver to win three straight races since Kyle Larson did so in 2021. Bell will attempt to join the club at Phoenix Raceway, a racetrack he's fairly familiar with.

Christopher Bell is driving the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. He won last year's Phoenix spring race and finished fifth last time NASCAR ran around the one-mile track in November 2024.

In a report by NASCAR Insider Peter Stratta on X (formerly Twitter), Bell could follow Larson for drivers in the modern era (1972-present) to win three consecutive races if he comes out victorious this weekend.

"@CBellRacing [Christopher Bell] is going for a 3rd-straight #NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday from @phoenixraceway, a race he dominated last year," Stratta wrote.

According to the report, 17 drivers have won three straight races at least once in the modern era, with Kyle Larson the latest to achieve the feat. The Hendrick Motorsports star did so twice in 2021 (the 15th to 17th races and the 32nd to 34th races of the season). He concluded the year with 10 wins and the Cup Series championship.

The other active NASCAR drivers to make the list are Kyle Busch (2015 and 2018), Joey Logano (2015), and Brad Keselowski (2018).

Christopher Bell achieved a back-to-back feat at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

The Shriners Children's 500 (Phoenix spring race) will be held at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell will enter the race with the most wins (2) in the 2025 season while sitting fourth in the standings.

Christopher Bell emerges as favorite for Phoenix spring race

Christopher Bell is the favorite to win the race this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. According to Draftkings and FanDuel Sportsbooks, the 30-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver holds +500 odds to take the checkered flag for his third consecutive win.

Bell dominated the field at Phoenix Raceway last year with a win in the spring race and a fifth-place finish in the fall race (championship race). He may not have won in the fall race, but led the most laps (143) before pitting from the lead on lap 236.

The No. 20 driver came short of a Championship 4 fight after getting disqualified for riding the wall in the penultimate race on the final lap at Martinsville Speedway.

Christopher Bell drives the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney is the second favorite to win the upcoming race at +550 odds. He has finished within the top five in the last seven races at Phoenix Raceway. His last outing on the track saw him lose the 2024 championship to teammate Joey Logano in second place.

In contrast, two of the underdogs listed were Austin Cindric (+4500) and Kyle Busch (+1600).

The Shriners Children's 500 will be the first of two races at Phoenix Raceway this year. The Championship 4 race will still be held at the Arizona-based track amid reports of potentially rotating the venue for the season finale.

