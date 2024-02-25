Christopher Bell on importance of running at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of 2024 NASCAR Playoffs: "We will study it more"

Joe Gibbs Racing driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSE, Christopher Bell, is looking forward to competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday. The 29-year-old driver has made a name for making it into NASCAR's postseason playoffs regularly, with the upcoming race playing a significant role in the start of the 2024 Playoffs.

The Ambetter Health 400 marks the second race of the regular points-paying season this year, with the drivers heading to superspeedway-style Atlanta Motor Speedway. Despite its overall length of 1.5 miles, the unique oval has superspeedway-like characteristics owing to a recent overhaul of the track design.

Atlanta Motor Speedway marks its second appearance during the year by kicking off the postseason with the first round of 16 race. With its appearance later in the year, Christopher Bell touched on how performance at the track this Sunday matters more than ever and told Bob Pockrass:

"It's gonna become really important being in the round of 16. We probably will study it a little bit more after the event and focus on what the right pit strategy was, how the leaders and the race winner successfully navigated traffic and their pitstop and stuff like that."

It remains to be seen how the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver manages to adapt to the superspeedway-style Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as he had previously admitted his dislike for superspeedway-style tracks.

What are Christopher Bell's odds of winning the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta?

Atlanta Motor Speedway kicks off the start of the 2024 playoffs later in the year, with Christopher Bell having to study the 1.5-mile-long track more than he would prefer.

According to CBS Sports, if NASCAR driver odds are to be considered, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has 10-1 odds of visiting victory lane, with Team Penske's Joey Logano sitting on top of the table with 9-1 odds of winning. Christopher Bell's odds keep him on par with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

It remains to be seen how the NASCAR Cup Series drivers perform during the Ambetter Health 400 this Sunday, coming off 'fuel-mileage'-style racing over the past few events. The race goes live at 3:00 pm ET.