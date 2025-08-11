Christopher Bell lauds JGR crew for “a great job” at road course races

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 11, 2025 20:42 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell (20) drives during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell delivered a strong performance at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, finishing in second place behind Shane van Gisbergen, who dominated with a commanding margin of over 11 seconds. Bell praised his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team, particularly crew chief Adam Stevens and the entire No. 20 crew, for providing a fast and competitive DeWalt Camry that performed well throughout the race.

Bell praised his Joe Gibbs Racing team for delivering a "great job" at the 2025 Watkins Glen race, where he finished second behind van Gisbergen. Bell noted that his DeWalt Camry was strong in many aspects, although he struggled with restarts early in the race and maintaining track position.

After overcoming those early problems, he was confident he had the pace and could pick his way through the field, and the result was his second top-five and fourth top-ten finish overall at Watkins Glen. He gave credit to crew chief Adam Stevens and the entire No. 20 team, who continually run well on road courses, saying the car races a little more like an oval than the other road courses, which is to their liking.

Trending

While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the #20 driver said:

"Yeah, it was. I felt really strong. Felt like the DeWalt Camry was doing a lot of things right. Yeah, just, I don't know, beginning of the race, I couldn't do that. I couldn't get through the restarts and couldn't maintain my track position. And I felt like once we got separated, even early in the race, I'm like, man, if I could just break through, I think I could be okay. And I thought I'd have really good pace. Just took a long time to get to show it. So Adam Stevens, everyone on this number 20 team did a great job today."
Christopher Bell added:

"I mean, it's just, it's a road course. And my guys have been doing, my guys have been doing really good on the road courses. They bring, they bring really fast race cars. And this one, you know, races a little bit more like the Ovals than the other ones. So yeah, just happy with, happy with our car performance here every time we come here. And I think that's why we get good finishes."
During the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, Christopher Bell was impressive as he fought his way during the 90-lap race. He eventually overtook Chris Buescher right before the finish line to get second place, despite being 11.510 seconds off the race leader, Shane van Gisbergen.

Christopher Bell affirms loyalty to JGR amid Denny Hamlin's multi-year contract extension with the team

Christopher Bell has made a strong commitment to Joe Gibbs Racing, expressing a clear desire to remain with the team for the entirety of his NASCAR career. In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Bell praised the influence of veteran teammate Denny Hamlin, calling it a significant advantage to have a future Hall of Famer alongside younger drivers like himself.

Christopher Bell described Hamlin as a stabilizing presence who anchors the team’s lineup with his experience and leadership, which Bell finds inspiring and beneficial for his own development. Bell said:

"Anytime that you get a (future) Hall of Famer as a teammate, it's a big advantage." (6:55 onwards)
“Yeah I love it at JGR and I certainly don't want to go anywhere else, so, I hope I get to finish out my career with them.” (6:10 onwards)

Denny Hamlin himself recently signed a multi-year contract extension with JGR through 2027, marking him as the longest-tenured driver for the team and a key figure in the organization.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
