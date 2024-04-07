Christopher Bell on his mantra to being a "clean & respectful racer" after recent run-in with Kyle Busch: "I feel guilty"

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has been having a good season. He has locked himself into the playoffs with a victory in last month’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

In NASCAR, where adrenaline rushes and inches separate victory from defeat, drivers often find themselves torn between aggression and control. For Bell, this balance isn’t just about winning races; it’s about maintaining integrity and respect on the track.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, the #20 JGR Toyota driver opened up about his mantra of racing, emphasizing a fundamental principle that sets him apart: his commitment to clean and respectful driving.

“I don't know. I take pride in that. And I try to be a clean racer and a respectful racer.

"And the last thing that I want to do — whether it's Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson or Ross Chastain or Brad Keselowski, any of them — the last thing that I want to do is ruin someone's race. I feel a lot of guilt whenever I do get into people,” Bell said.

Reflecting on past incidents where he unintentionally affected the race of a fellow driver, Bell admitted the weight of responsibility that comes with driving. Recalling an incident with Kyle Larson at Pocono and a recent one with Kyle Busch at COTA, Bell said:

“I got into the back of Larson at Pocono [a couple years ago] and spun him out and ironically, the Pocono incident and what happened at COTA were oddly similar, where both situations I had no intention at all of making an aggressive move.”

“I was just trying to help him at Pocono, push him down the straightaway and I just spun him out. Then at COTA, I just misjudged my speed and I think he was already loose, and I spun him out there. I just feel really guilty because I hinder someone's race, and that's not what I want to do.”

“It's one of my harder racetracks for me” - Christopher Bell describes the challenges of Martinsville

As NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver reflects on his experience with the paperclip-shaped track.

Christopher Bell, who won the Martinsville fall race in 2022, described the track as unique and challenging. Despite having achieved good results in the past, he feels that even a small mistake can lead to a tough day of racing at Martinsville.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Christopher Bell said:

“Martinsville is unique. It's something else because even to this day, I feel like it's one of my harder racetracks for me to do well at. We've had good results there, but all it takes is a little thing to go wrong, and you're in for a rough day.

"It's one that you have to be on your game every single time you go to Martinsville — otherwise you're going to be in for a rude awakening. The win in 2022 was certainly a highlight of my life and career. I'd love to duplicate that again,”

Catch Christopher Bell in action in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville on Sunday, Apr. 7.