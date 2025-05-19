Christopher Bell’s All-Star win opens path for maiden NASCAR Cup title in 2025

After winning the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday (May 18), Christopher Bell earned the chance to join previous event winners who later became champions. The list includes Chase Elliott in 2020, Kyle Larson in 2021 and Joey Logano in 2024.

Bell, who started the race in second, took the lead from last year's winner, Logano, with 10 laps remaining by moving his competitor up the track. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver eventually crossed the line first for his maiden All-Star win and became $1 million richer.

NASCAR took to X to highlight Christopher Bell's opportunity to be part of the “All-Star Winner to Champ” club this year.

“All-Star to Champ? @CBellRacing's (Christopher Bell) 2025 run could be a strong indication of things to come. 🤔,” NASCAR wrote.

So far this season, Bell has amassed three wins (excluding the All-Star Race win), tying Hendrick Motorsports rival Kyle Larson. He was victorious at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix, marking an unprecedented three-peat in the Next-Gen Car era (2022-present).

In addition, the 30-year-old Oklahoma native has scored one pole position (Martinsville Speedway), six top-5s and eight top-10s. Given that the All-Star Race isn't a points-paying contest, he remains third in the points standings.

Christopher Bell driving the #20 Toyota Camry at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Imagn

Bell will look to continue the strong momentum in the following races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week. He will arrive at the 1.5-mile track as the reigning race winner following last year's edition, where he was sitting in first place when rain cut the contest short.

“I genuinely would not have guessed that”: Christopher Bell on Joey Logano's frustration over their late-race showdown at North Wilkesboro

While Christopher Bell enjoys becoming a NASCAR All-Star Race winner, Joey Logano isn't too happy with the race. After a neck-and-neck battle for the lead in the closing laps, Logano expressed frustration over how Bell raced him, which the Toyota driver was surprised to hear.

In a post-race interview at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the 12-time Cup race winner said:

“Joey was frustrated? He was frustrated? That is interesting. I genuinely would not have guessed that.”

Bell explained his side after learning that Logano thought the aggression was unnecessary, given that the #20 Team Penske Ford had a tire disadvantage.

“I had gotten to him a couple of times before, and he made it very difficult on me as he should. And I got my run, and I took the moment as I should. And I don't think that I did anything that Joey has not done. And I've seen Joey do much worse. So we will continue on,” he added.

Joey Logano led for 139 laps to finish in second behind Christopher Bell. Ross Chastain, who was in the vicinity to potentially take the lead in the closing laps, came home in third ahead of three Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron. Completing the top-10 finishers' list were Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher.

