Christopher Bell’s Phoenix victory “momentous” for Toyota after prior “struggles” says TRD President

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his first win of the 2024 season at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, leading the 45 laps and holding off Chris Buescher in the final laps to take the checkered flag.

The win played a significant role for Christopher Bell as well as for Toyota as the victory ended Chevrolet’s three-race winning streak of the season and it came in the new Toyota Camry XSE body design. It also gave Toyota a win at Phoenix Raceway where their drivers led a total of 15 laps in the past four races.

Expand Tweet

After a strong performance at Phoenix, the win must have been sweet for JGR and Toyota. Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson feels that Phoenix’s win will provide momentum for the manufacturer heading into the season. Speaking about the victory, Wilson said (via motorsports.com):

“For Toyota, this was a momentous win. This was the first win with our new Camry body. I was clear to say at the beginning of the year that we have struggled here recently. Today we led everything but 14 laps. That’s a credit to the Joe Gibbs organization, TRD USA and Calty Design, who helped us with this new Camry body.

“At the same time, I will say that the secret to longevity in sports, in motorsports, is never get too high when the day goes your way, and never get too low when it doesn’t because we’re going to be racing again next week.”

Christopher Bell is elated after the convincing victory at Phoenix Raceway

The #20 JGR Toyota driver was ecstatic after his first win of the season. With the win, he gained 40 points and stands 14th in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

Expand Tweet

During the post-race interview, speaking with the media about the convincing win at Phoenix, Christopher Bell said (via motorsports.com):

“Man, this one feels really good. Just a credit to Adam (Stevens, crew chief), my engineers, all the mechanics on this thing. You don't get cars like that very often. Just super, super proud. Proud to be on this No. 20 car. This car was amazing today. I feel like we have the capability of running races like this a lot. Hopefully, this is the first of many this year.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17.