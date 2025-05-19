Christopher Bell seizes the $1,000,000 jackpot after clinching the NASCAR All-Star Race win

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his fourth win of the season at North Wilkesboro Speedway by winning the NASCAR All-Star race and won the one-million-dollar prize pool. The 250-lap race was held on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the 0.625-mile track in North Carolina.

Bell began his Cup Series journey with Leavine Family Racing in 2020 and moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in his sophomore year. Since 2021, the Cup Series driver has been with the team and secured 12 Cup Series victories in his career. Additionally, the JGR driver secured his first NASCAR All-Star race and the million-dollar prize pool in five attempts.

However, his win did not come as easily as one would expect. Christopher Bell had to compete with the defending champion, Joey Logano, for the win. In the final stage of the 250-lap race with ten laps to go, Bell passed Logano and secured his lead. He maintained the lead over the Team Penske driver and crossed the finish line with a margin of 0.829 seconds.

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver completed the fourth and mandatory pit stop in the final stage. His crew executed the fastest pit stop, ie, less than ten seconds. Meanwhile, Logano opted to stay on track which cost him the win. The NASCAR All-Star race saw 18 lead changes among eight different drivers, with five cautions.

Reflecting on his win at the 0.625-mile oval track, Bell told FOX:

"North Wilkesboro - best short track on the schedule."

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver completed the fourth and mandatory pit stop in the final stage. Also, his crew executed the fastest pit stop within ten seconds. Further, the JGR driver showcased his gratitude to his crew and stated:

"Man, they're the best. I mean, there's there's nothing else to say. And this sport can be so humbling, because behind the car, behind the wheel, you're just a small part of success. And these boys right here, Adam Stevens, on the pit box, all the mechanics, all the engineers that put this thing together, they're the big picture. I'm the guy that gets to sit up here and talk to you and take pictures. But without them, I'm nobody, and I owe it all to these guys."

Christopher Bell led 28 laps before he crossed the finish line and won the million dollars. On the other hand, Joey Logano led the most laps (139) and finished second, losing his chance to secure his third All-Star win.

JGR driver Christopher Bell revealed the reason behind why the All-Star race is "way more aggressive"

Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race, the Cup Series driver Christopher Bell shared his views on the non-points-paying race and how it is different from other points-paying races.

While speaking with NASCAR, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver stated:

"The format is very unique and obviously the purse is unique as well. So we won't race like it's any other event when the green flag drops. And that's one thing that took me by surprise when I first got into the Cup Series."

"The All star race is not just another race, like everybody is way more aggressive here than what you see at normal Sunday Cup race and I think everyone has that win-it-or-wear-it attitude and it races differently becasue of that," added Christopher Bell.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native ranks third in the Cup Series points table with 384 points to his credit. He secured four wins, nine top-ten and sevent top-five finishes in 13 starts this season.

