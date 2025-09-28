Christopher Bell wants NASCAR to bring back the only "true legitimate champion crowning format”

Christopher Bell has spoken out against NASCAR’s current playoff format. In a recent video, he stated that the only real way to determine a champion is by counting every race of the season. Bell believes a single race should not determine the Cup Series title.The clip was shared on X by racing outlet Frontstretch. The interview was captioned,&quot;I think there's only one true, legitimate champion crowning format and that's to count every race.&quot; @CBellRacing wants to see the championship determined by more than a single race. #NASCAR&quot;In the video, Bell was asked about meetings with Joe Gibbs Racing leadership and whether changes were needed in the way teammates race each other. He did not give many details on that topic, but was direct about the championship debate. Bell said,“I think there’s only one true, legitimate champion crowning format and that’s to count every race. I think that is how you get a legitimate champion.&quot; (3:45 onwards)&quot;I’m hopeful that there is compromise on what we have now. You know, I’ve been very vocal about taking as many we can get. I think that 36 races are full points for the entire year and that is the best way to go.&quot;Christopher Bell explained that winning a championship through just one race does not feel right. He said,&quot;I don’t think we are going to get there so I’ll take whatever they give us. Anything more than one is better.”His comments come at a time when NASCAR is openly reviewing its playoff format. Reports from Jayski indicate that NASCAR has been meeting with drivers, track officials, and team members to discuss the future of the playoff system.Earlier this year, almost no one supported ending the current playoff format. However, during a meeting in September, several important voices backed a return to the old format, where the driver with the most points after all 36 races was crowned champion.That system was used until 2003 and gave the title to the most consistent driver over the full year. The current playoff format was introduced in 2004 to add more drama to the championship, but it has often been criticized as too complicated.Christopher Bell confident about advancing despite Toyota’s strugglesChristopher Bell is focused on the current playoffs. Even though Toyota failed to score a top-five finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he remains optimistic about reaching the Round of 8.Christopher Bell finished sixth, the best among Toyota drivers. Chase Briscoe also placed in the top 10, while Ford drivers Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry took the top two spots. After the race, Bell told Speedway Digest,“I feel good about our performance at the next two, but with that being said, I felt good about our performance coming into here, and it didn’t turn out. Kansas is very similar to what we had at Darlington, so hopefully we do good.&quot;&quot;I think we can. Then surely, the Roval is a road course we’re definitely strong at. Optimistic, you never know until you get through them. But today was a good day and off to a good start in the Round of 12.”Christopher Bell compared Kansas Speedway to Darlington Raceway, where Toyota drivers dominated earlier in the playoffs with a 1-2-3-4 finish. He also pointed to the Charlotte Roval as another strong track for Joe Gibbs Racing.Bell is currently fourth in the playoff standings with a 29-point lead over the cutoff. He leads all Toyota drivers in the playoffs, ahead of Denny Hamlin in fifth and Chase Briscoe in eighth.