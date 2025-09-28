  • NASCAR
Christopher Bell wants NASCAR to bring back the only "true legitimate champion crowning format”

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 28, 2025 01:47 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) wins at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell has spoken out against NASCAR’s current playoff format. In a recent video, he stated that the only real way to determine a champion is by counting every race of the season. Bell believes a single race should not determine the Cup Series title.

The clip was shared on X by racing outlet Frontstretch. The interview was captioned,

"I think there's only one true, legitimate champion crowning format and that's to count every race." @CBellRacing wants to see the championship determined by more than a single race. #NASCAR"

In the video, Bell was asked about meetings with Joe Gibbs Racing leadership and whether changes were needed in the way teammates race each other. He did not give many details on that topic, but was direct about the championship debate. Bell said,

“I think there’s only one true, legitimate champion crowning format and that’s to count every race. I think that is how you get a legitimate champion." (3:45 onwards)
"I’m hopeful that there is compromise on what we have now. You know, I’ve been very vocal about taking as many we can get. I think that 36 races are full points for the entire year and that is the best way to go."
Christopher Bell explained that winning a championship through just one race does not feel right. He said,

"I don’t think we are going to get there so I’ll take whatever they give us. Anything more than one is better.”
His comments come at a time when NASCAR is openly reviewing its playoff format. Reports from Jayski indicate that NASCAR has been meeting with drivers, track officials, and team members to discuss the future of the playoff system.

Earlier this year, almost no one supported ending the current playoff format. However, during a meeting in September, several important voices backed a return to the old format, where the driver with the most points after all 36 races was crowned champion.

That system was used until 2003 and gave the title to the most consistent driver over the full year. The current playoff format was introduced in 2004 to add more drama to the championship, but it has often been criticized as too complicated.

Christopher Bell confident about advancing despite Toyota’s struggles

Christopher Bell is focused on the current playoffs. Even though Toyota failed to score a top-five finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he remains optimistic about reaching the Round of 8.

Christopher Bell finished sixth, the best among Toyota drivers. Chase Briscoe also placed in the top 10, while Ford drivers Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry took the top two spots. After the race, Bell told Speedway Digest,

“I feel good about our performance at the next two, but with that being said, I felt good about our performance coming into here, and it didn’t turn out. Kansas is very similar to what we had at Darlington, so hopefully we do good."
"I think we can. Then surely, the Roval is a road course we’re definitely strong at. Optimistic, you never know until you get through them. But today was a good day and off to a good start in the Round of 12.”

Christopher Bell compared Kansas Speedway to Darlington Raceway, where Toyota drivers dominated earlier in the playoffs with a 1-2-3-4 finish. He also pointed to the Charlotte Roval as another strong track for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bell is currently fourth in the playoff standings with a 29-point lead over the cutoff. He leads all Toyota drivers in the playoffs, ahead of Denny Hamlin in fifth and Chase Briscoe in eighth.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

