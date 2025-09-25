5 potential reasons behind NASCAR's falling playoff TV ratings in 2025

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:11 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Sep 21, 2025. Image: Imagn

NASCAR TV ratings are in a freefall, with the playoff races seeing far fewer viewers than last year. Last weekend's Cup Series race at New Hampshire drew only 1.29 million viewers, according to Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern.

Ad

New Hampshire numbers are the lowest audience for a regularly scheduled Cup race in recent memory that was not rain-delayed. The number is also down 31% from last year's race at the same track.

Ad
Trending

The Mobil 1 301 also marked the worst audience of the season for USA Network after the first three playoff races aired on cable. Darlington had 1.85 million viewers, Bristol fell to 1.54 million, and Gateway's Enjoy Illinois 300 had just 1.525 million viewers.

So, here are five possible reasons for such collapsing numbers in NASCAR playoff races.

#5 NFL and F1 Competition

The NASCAR playoffs usually overlap with major NFL games. With the NFL dominating Sunday afternoons and early evenings, the sport could have pulled away potential NASCAR viewers.

Ad

Competition from Formula 1 might be another reason. F1 popularity in the USA is continuing to break records while NASCAR's audience is shrinking. ESPN's broadcast of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix attracted 1.1 million viewers last Sunday (September 21).

#4 Playoff format

NASCAR's playoff format could be another obvious reason for the fall in TV viewership. The playoff system has grown more complex, with eliminations, rounds, and resets since it was introduced in 2004.

Fans have long requested a return to the old season-long points system. The absence of any major changes in the playoff format could have also put off fans from watching the post-season races.

Ad

#3 NASCAR broadcast shifts and confusion

NASCAR's new media deals have scattered races across multiple outlets, including NBC, Fox, Amazon, and TNT. More races have moved to cable or streaming platforms this season. The confusion over where to watch might lose casual viewers, who instead turn to sports with consistent broadcast homes.

Additionally, cable now accounts for a larger share of races than broadcast TV or streaming platforms. USA and FS1 might reach fewer households and fans without cable, or with limited streaming options, could end up missing races.

Ad

#2 NASCAR Cup Series' long schedule

The Cup Series has run 36 races with consecutive weeks of racing. The series had only one off weekend, on Easter Sunday. After that stretch, there have been back-to-back races every week.

This nonstop schedule could have burned fan interest over the long season.

#1 Decline in average viewership

Even outside the playoffs, NASCAR's regular-season races are drawing fewer viewers. Through 33 races this year, average viewership dropped about 13 to 14 percent when compared to 2024. Playoff viewership dropped more, nearly 17 percent. That makes the playoff drop part of a larger pattern.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications