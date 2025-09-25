5 potential reasons behind NASCAR's falling playoff TV ratings in 2025

NASCAR TV ratings are in a freefall, with the playoff races seeing far fewer viewers than last year. Last weekend's Cup Series race at New Hampshire drew only 1.29 million viewers, according to Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern. New Hampshire numbers are the lowest audience for a regularly scheduled Cup race in recent memory that was not rain-delayed. The number is also down 31% from last year's race at the same track.The Mobil 1 301 also marked the worst audience of the season for USA Network after the first three playoff races aired on cable. Darlington had 1.85 million viewers, Bristol fell to 1.54 million, and Gateway's Enjoy Illinois 300 had just 1.525 million viewers.So, here are five possible reasons for such collapsing numbers in NASCAR playoff races.#5 NFL and F1 CompetitionThe NASCAR playoffs usually overlap with major NFL games. With the NFL dominating Sunday afternoons and early evenings, the sport could have pulled away potential NASCAR viewers.Competition from Formula 1 might be another reason. F1 popularity in the USA is continuing to break records while NASCAR's audience is shrinking. ESPN's broadcast of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix attracted 1.1 million viewers last Sunday (September 21).#4 Playoff formatNASCAR's playoff format could be another obvious reason for the fall in TV viewership. The playoff system has grown more complex, with eliminations, rounds, and resets since it was introduced in 2004.Fans have long requested a return to the old season-long points system. The absence of any major changes in the playoff format could have also put off fans from watching the post-season races.#3 NASCAR broadcast shifts and confusionNASCAR's new media deals have scattered races across multiple outlets, including NBC, Fox, Amazon, and TNT. More races have moved to cable or streaming platforms this season. The confusion over where to watch might lose casual viewers, who instead turn to sports with consistent broadcast homes.Additionally, cable now accounts for a larger share of races than broadcast TV or streaming platforms. USA and FS1 might reach fewer households and fans without cable, or with limited streaming options, could end up missing races.#2 NASCAR Cup Series' long scheduleThe Cup Series has run 36 races with consecutive weeks of racing. The series had only one off weekend, on Easter Sunday. After that stretch, there have been back-to-back races every week.This nonstop schedule could have burned fan interest over the long season.#1 Decline in average viewershipEven outside the playoffs, NASCAR's regular-season races are drawing fewer viewers. Through 33 races this year, average viewership dropped about 13 to 14 percent when compared to 2024. Playoff viewership dropped more, nearly 17 percent. That makes the playoff drop part of a larger pattern.