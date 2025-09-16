NASCAR Bristol rating and viewership drops from last year’s 1,536,000 count

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 16, 2025 20:56 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
Taken during NASCAR's 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Insider Adam Stern reported that this year’s Bristol Night Race drew a 0.79 rating and 1.536 million viewers, down from last year’s 0.98 rating and 1.868 million. Even with the decline, the stock car racing series still ranked as the second most-watched sport of the weekend behind football.

Christopher Bell emerged victorious in this year’s 500-lap short track race, overcoming heavy tire wear and a dramatic battle with Brad Keselowski. Despite being bumped on the final lap, Bell kept control and held on to secure the win.

The race coincided with Week 3 of college football on Saturday. The following day, the NFL’s Week 2 schedule featured several notable games, including the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Take a look at NASCAR's TV rating report posted by Adam Stern on X (via USA Network).

“(USA Network) got a 0.79 rating and 1.536 million viewers for Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, down from a 0.98 rating + 1.868 million for the same event last year,” he wrote.
“That's still enough to make NASCAR the No. 2 sport of the weekend on cable after football.”
Along with Christopher Bell’s victory, the Bristol night race also marked the first playoff eliminations of the season. Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry were knocked out, while Bell advanced alongside Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, and Bubba Wallace. Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick also moved forward, though they currently sit below the cutline.

The Round of 12 begins Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, followed by Kansas Speedway. Another four drivers will then be eliminated at the Charlotte Roval.

“It was the most physical race in general”: NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin on tough racing at Bristol

Veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin reflected on Saturday’s Bristol night race, calling it the most physical event he’s experienced in a while. He noted that his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota wasn’t built for the heavy tire wear and pointed out the marbles piling up along the top lane as proof of how demanding the race became.

In a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, the 59-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner said:

“It was the most physical short track or race in general, I'd been in in quite some time... if you notice, I got hung on the outside for a few laps and then all of a sudden I was like what the hell's going on?” [11:55]
“So pretty quickly, I looked up at the top of the racetrack. I saw the marbles, and I was like, ‘Oh boy, we got one of these races. All right, let's go.’ Like, I was actually excited to see how this played out. But yeah, just the car was not built for this type of race,” he added.

Denny Hamlin ultimately finished 31st at Bristol, his worst result of the playoffs after opening with a seventh and a win in the first two races. On the bright side, he advances to the Round of 12 atop the standings with a 26-point cushion.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

