Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and more

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 14, 2025 22:02 GMT
Hurts and Mahomes met again in Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 2 of the NFL season, and the two teams had much at stake. The Chiefs were trying to avoid their first-ever sequence of three straight losses with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

The game was a much closer contest than Super Bowl LIX right from the start. Both teams had dominant opening drives and

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles box score

Chiefs players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Patrick Mahomes51611006051
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Kareem Hunt423013-
Isiah Pacheco5120000
Brashard Smith12-000
Travis Kelce00-2340
Hollywood Brown---2130
Noah Gray---110
------0
------0
----000
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Chamarri Conner500
Jaylen Watson400
Nick Bolton30.50
Brian Cook200
Trent McDuffie20.50
Leo Chenal200
Jeffrey Bassa200
Drue Tranquill200
Ashton Gillotte200
Jaden Hicks200
Jerry Tillery100
Derrick Nnadi100
George Karlaftis100
Chris Jones100
-000
-000
-000
-000
Eagles' player stats

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Jalen Hurts621217001320
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Saquon Barkley1029026-
AJ Dillon2110000
AJ Brown---5270
Devonta Smith---3250
Jahan Dotson---140
John Metchie---100
------0
------0
----000
Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksINTs
Cooper DeJean 600
Zack Baun500
Andrew Mukuba50.50
Jihaad Campbell400
ZaDarius Smith30.50
Joshua Uche300
Jordan Davis200
Kylen Granson200
Nolan Smith200
Jeremiah Trotter100
Quinyon Mitchell100
Reed Blankenship100
Sydney Brown100
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
