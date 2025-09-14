Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and more
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 2 of the NFL season, and the two teams had much at stake. The Chiefs were trying to avoid their first-ever sequence of three straight losses with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
The game was a much closer contest than Super Bowl LIX right from the start. Both teams had dominant opening drives and
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles box score
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Patrick Mahomes
51
6
11
0
0
60
5
1
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Kareem Hunt
4
23
0
1
3
-
Isiah Pacheco
5
12
0
0
0
0
Brashard Smith
1
2
-
0
0
0
Travis Kelce
0
0
-
2
34
0
Hollywood Brown
-
-
-
2
13
0
Noah Gray
-
-
-
1
1
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Chamarri Conner
5
0
0
Jaylen Watson
4
0
0
Nick Bolton
3
0.5
0
Brian Cook
2
0
0
Trent McDuffie
2
0.5
0
Leo Chenal
2
0
0
Jeffrey Bassa
2
0
0
Drue Tranquill
2
0
0
Ashton Gillotte
2
0
0
Jaden Hicks
2
0
0
Jerry Tillery
1
0
0
Derrick Nnadi
1
0
0
George Karlaftis
1
0
0
Chris Jones
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
Eagles' player stats
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Jalen Hurts
62
12
17
0
0
13
2
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Saquon Barkley
10
29
0
2
6
-
AJ Dillon
2
11
0
0
0
0
AJ Brown
-
-
-
5
27
0
Devonta Smith
-
-
-
3
25
0
Jahan Dotson
-
-
-
1
4
0
John Metchie
-
-
-
1
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
Defense
Player
Tackles
Sacks
INTs
Cooper DeJean
6
0
0
Zack Baun
5
0
0
Andrew Mukuba
5
0.5
0
Jihaad Campbell
4
0
0
ZaDarius Smith
3
0.5
0
Joshua Uche
3
0
0
Jordan Davis
2
0
0
Kylen Granson
2
0
0
Nolan Smith
2
0
0
Jeremiah Trotter
1
0
0
Quinyon Mitchell
1
0
0
Reed Blankenship
1
0
0
Sydney Brown
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
