Christopher Bell and wife Morgan choose his next hairdo in hilarious JGR post

Christopher Bell entertained fans with a lighthearted appearance in a recent Joe Gibbs Racing social media post. The video featured the NASCAR Cup Series driver sitting down with his wife Morgan, as they scrolled through virtual hairstyles, trying to decide what Bell’s next haircut should be.

The video was posted as an Instagram Reel on Joe Gibbs Racing’s official account, with sponsor Sport Clip Haircuts and Christopher Bell added as collaborators. The reel's caption read,

“Man bun for the win! 💇‍♂️@cbellracing and @mrs.morgan.bell choose Christopher’s next hair style. All cuts available at your local @sportclipshaircuts!”

The video opens with Christopher Bell reacting to a man bun hairstyle. He says,

“I don’t know about this one, I’m all in for an out-there haircut, but a man bun?”

Morgan didn't respond directly, instead showing him the next option. The second style was a wavy, shoulder-length cut. Bell jokingly says,

“This might make me look even younger,”

Morgan admitted, “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

Next up was a buzz cut with a fade, which Morgan instantly connected to a past photo of Bell. She tried to remember where she saw it, saying it looked like a selfie he took with a woman. Bell then landed on an emo-inspired hairstyle with bangs and long strands. He said:

“I kind of look like my mom,”

Morgan agreed with Bell, even suggesting they change the color to blonde. The video wrapped up with a side-by-side comparison of Bell and his mother, both sporting similar hairstyles.

Christopher Bell takes on trending water challenge with wife Morgan

This isn't the first time the couple has teamed up for lighthearted content. Just a few days ago, Joe Gibbs Racing had posted another video of the Bells taking part in the Blindfolded Water Challenge.

In that challenge, Christopher Bell and Morgan went head-to-head in a task that required them to pour water into a glass while blindfolded. Bell started the challenge in “pole position,” a reference to his NASCAR role, but his attempt was far from perfect—only managing to pour a few drops. Morgan, on the other hand, nailed the challenge by nearly filling her glass.

Christopher Bell and Morgan have been together since 2010, having first met as friends. They got engaged in December 2018 and married in February 2020.

On the track, Bell has been making headlines this season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently ranked third in the Cup Series standings with 305 points to his credit after nine races. He’s secured three wins, five top-five finishes, and six top-10s. Bell also has one pole position and has led 139 laps so far. He has an average finish of 9.778 and average start of 15.111.

