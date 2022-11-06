Christopher Bell wishes to be 'the least famous Cup champion one day'

Christopher Bell, the driver of the #20 Toyota Camry has made it into the Championship 4 with a shot at the 2022 Cup Series Championship. The 27-year-old escaped elimination after taking the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway last week. It marks the first time that Bell will run with an opportunity to win the Bill France Cup, but he feels that he is completely under the radar.

Going into the Phoenix Raceway, Bell said that he doesn’t mind his anonymity. He also said that he might one day be the least famous NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Bell said:

“It’s just kind of the way it’s unfolded over my… I don’t really know how long. That’s fine by me. Maybe I’ll be the least famous Cup champion one day.”

He continued:

“I think that maybe has a lot to do with my role. Nobody really realizes I drive race cars for a living, for the most part. I embrace that role. I guess I don’t do anything else to advocate for myself or anything like that. Any time it seems like people are teamed up with me, they’re off the radar.”

NASCAR @NASCAR DYK: @CBellRacing is the first driver to ever reach the #Championship4 in all three national series. DYK: @CBellRacing is the first driver to ever reach the #Championship4 in all three national series. https://t.co/5N5NBemk3x

The driver of the #20 Toyota advanced to Phoenix Raceway with crew chief Adam Stevens. Stevens is the only active crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series garage with multiple titles, having won them with veteran driver Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019.

“Each win was extremely different” – Christopher Bell survived elimination twice this season.

In a must-win situation at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 9th, 2022, Christopher Bell took advantage of a late caution, won the race and advanced into the Round of 8. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver once again fell into a must-win situation at last week’s Round of 8 elimination race to keep his championship hopes alive. He took control of the race and managed to win it again.

After winning the Martinsville race, Bell spoke about how he survived elimination twice this season. Bell said:

“Each win was extremely different. You look at the Charlotte Road Course win, we were not the best car by any means. The yellow flag came out and allowed us to play some strategy to put tires on and I was able to go win. You look at Martinsville, we were one of the best cars and we won outright on performance.”

Catch Christopher Bell at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes