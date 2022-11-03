NASCAR 2022: When does the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway qualifying and race start? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which will be held at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 312 laps on the one-mile-long oval track, resulting in a 312-mile race. It will be the third consecutive season that Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship weekend. Sunday’s race will mark the season finale to find out who will win the 2022 Cup Championship.

Drivers who made the Championship 4 include Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell. All four drivers will battle for the opportunity to be the 2022 Cup Series Champion. It will be interesting to see who will be awarded the winner of the season.

Kyle Larson is the 2021 Cup Champion, but this year he was knocked out of the title hunt in the Round of 12.

Where to watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race qualifying and race at Phoenix Raceway?

Here is the telecast schedule for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 4, 2022

8:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race practice

Saturday, November 5, 2022

3:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race qualifying

Sunday, November 6, 2022

2:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

The final race of the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway will air on NBC and MRN. Live streaming for the tenth playoff race will be available on Peacock, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on peacocktv.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Avondale, Arizona, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and the NBC Sports app, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as Peacock.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Avondale, Arizona.

